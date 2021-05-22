Actor Ian Somerhalder thanks his wife Nikki Reed for getting him out of millions of debt

Days after his 33rd birthday, Ian Somerhalder found a touching way to celebrate and honor his wife, Nikki Reed.

Somerhalder, 42, turned outspoken in a Instagram Friday, revealing his gratitude for Reed after helping him out of a terrible work situation years before.

The former Vampire Diaries star shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram as Reed squeezed his shoulder as Somerhalder held a glass of bourbon from his company, Brothers Bond Bourbon, which he co-founded with his former co-star Paul Wesley.

This mom. This human. I owe you such gratitude for all of this, he wrote. What many of you may not know is that this woman is the reason I was able to create @brothersbondbourbon. I never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2 years to get me out of a terrible work situation I found myself in.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder (Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic)

Somerhalder explained that while filming The Vampire Diaries and before the couple started dating, he started his own business and “invested heavily” while making “huge personal guarantees to the banks.”

However, due to the greed and fraud within this company and the fraudulent activities of our biggest client, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry – I found myself in a hole at EIGHT NUMBERS, ”he said.

The actor described it as a real nightmare to experience every day, explaining that he travels every week to pay “huge six-figure monthly banknotes”. In two years, Somerhalder ended up in hospital four times.

It was then that the Twilight star stepped in to help her husband out of his financial situation, writing: This woman here decided she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body / mind / spirit and shot some boots and went down into the trenches. assemble a team to come to the negotiating table to find a way out.

She dedicated her life to getting me out of this mess and it almost killed her along the way, he continued. I’m where I am BECAUSE of this woman. The Bond Bourbon brothers are here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over again thanks to this woman.

The story continues

Somerhalder has always described the experience as eye-opening and truly humiliating, citing Reed as the reason their family was able to pull through.

It’s unreal. I owe him my health, my life and my sanity, he said. Brothers Bond for me, is the physical representation, the manifestation of building a business designed to do good in the world by bringing people together and investing in our collective future to stop climate change and change the mental and physical health of this nation. and of this world.

Somerhalder ended his tribute to his wife on a sweet note, saying he appreciated her more than anyone I could ever imagine.

Happy 33 person amazing angel, he concludes the post. The light you radiate into our home and this planet is beyond inspiration. You are a superwoman. You have allowed me to live, to build my dreams and to start my life again. The world needs people like you. Love, Ian aka Baby Daddy

Somerhalder and Reed got married in 2015 and had welcomed their first child together, a daughter of Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, two years later in 2017.

Over the years, the couple have not lacked in appreciation for each other. In December 2017, Reed shared the secret of longevity in marriage in a sweet birthday message on Instagram for her husband on his 39th birthday.

Along with a slideshow of adorable photos of the couple over the years, Reed shared a list of sentimental moments they got to enjoy together and ended his caption with the key to a long marriage.

I understand now. The secret to our long and happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 9:30 a.m. and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10, she wrote. Made. As long as we always meet for breakfast 🙂 Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks great on you. We love you.