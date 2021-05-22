Lesbian leader, singer and feminist, Alix Dobkin, dies at age 80 | Chicago News





NEW YORK (AP) The lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resurrected photo from 1975 wearing a t-shirt that read The Future is Female, has died. Alix Dobkin of Woodstock, New York, was 80 years old.

An early leader in the lesbian and women’s music scene, she died at home of a brain aneurysm and stroke, according to Liza Cowan, her friend and former partner.

All she did was be a public lesbian in the world, said Cowan, who also took the striking photo.

In 1973, Dobkin formed the group Lavender Jane with musician Kay Gardner. With an all-female team of musicians, engineers and even vinyl pressers, they recorded the Lavender Jane Loves Women album, the first to be produced entirely by women, Cowan said.

Dobkin had performed on the folk music scene in Philadelphia and New York in the 1960s, where she mingled with future superstars like Bob Dylan, according to her 2009 memoir My Red Blood. The title refers to his parents and his own membership in the Communist Party.

When she came out as a lesbian, she progressed musically as a leader from the start and then a mainstay of female music, a genre created by, for and about women. The genre nurtured a whole network of publications, recording labels, venues and festivals starting in the 1970s.

She has become something of a larger-than-life iconic figure for women who identified as lesbians, said Eileen M. Hayes, author of the book Songs in Black and Lavender, a story of black women’s involvement in the movement. .

Dobkin sang songs like Lesbian Code, which playfully lists the many ways women interested in women identify with each other. She also had a version of the alphabet song that begins, A, you’re an Amazon. Dobkin, who was Jewish, often played Yiddish songs during her performances and told stories she heard growing up in Philadelphia.

She has often performed for an all-female audience. An undated flyer advertising one of Dobkins’ shows explained that the women-only concerts provide an opportunity for women to come together to develop our culture as part of the process of taking control of our lives. He asked the men who supported the fight against sexism not to attend.

Friend and collaborator Kathy Munzer has produced lesbian shows in Chicago for over 30 years and called Dobkin The Head Lesbian, claiming in a Facebook post that she inspired others to be proud of who they are.

Before the AIDS epidemic, lesbian and gay organizations operated separately, Hayes said. A prominent women’s festival where Dobkin has performed for years, the Michigan Womyns Music Festival, has excluded trans women from participation. In 2000, Dobkin wrote to defend spaces for cis women, while researching conversations with trans women and defending everyone’s right to love and be themselves.

I am particularly concerned about the shrinking of the identity of women and the erasure of women’s history. For voicing these considerations, we have been attacked as fanatics, transphobic, and worse, but aren’t these concerns credible? she wrote in a column for the Windy City Times.

Reflecting on the fight against cis women’s only spaces, Hayes said that at the start of the women’s movement it was a statement about, who is this movement supposed to benefit the most?

The choice to create a parallel media ecosystem also reflected how difficult it was for women to break into the mainstream music industry, said Hayes.

He didn’t support women as performers, singers, engineers and publicists, Hayes said. It is still very difficult for women to enter the industry.

Hayes called out the newfound fame of the tagline The Future is Female and the re-emergence of the Dobkin photo fabulous.

The slogan came from a women’s bookstore in New York, Labyris Books, which had screen printed a small series of shirts, Cowan said. She photographed Dobkin wearing one for an article she was writing on lesbian fashion. An Instagram post in 2015 by @h_e_r_s_t_o_r_y, an account that tells the story of lesbians, featured the image. This inspired an unaffiliated company to print the t-shirts again and ultimately introduced the tagline to a new generation, according to the New York Times.

What we’ve learned through the women’s movement is that, yes, the future is female, but it’s not a one-dimensional woman, said Hayes. It’s a female identity built with varied threads and backgrounds, and it’s the corrective our new generation is making for the failures of previous generations.

In the weeks leading up to his death, the Dobkins family kept a public journal about his health that drew thousands of comments from friends and fans. They wrote about how Dobkins’ music gave them comfort, guidance and community.

And again you bring us together again, wonderful woman that you are !!! read a comment.

Before becoming a lesbian, Dobkin married Sam Hood, whose father owned a folk music hall in New York where she had performed. Dobkin is survived by him, their daughter, Adrian, and three grandchildren, among other family members, former partners and fans.

As a historian and witness to the women’s movement, Hayes said she was grateful for having had Dobkins’ musical and political leadership.

I think Alix Dobkin’s death reminds us of how far we’ve come in terms of LGBTQ right to life, she said. And the right to life as well as to the right to be.