Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother was ‘very angry’ when actor revealed he has cerebral palsy

Michael Kutcher has revealed he’s angry with his twin brother, Ashton Kutcher, for speaking out about his disorder during an interview. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Michael Kutcher spoke about his relationship with his twin brother, Ashton Kutcher, to “Today”.

Michael, 43, recalled when Ashton revealed on national television that his twin had cerebral palsy.

Michael said he was “angry” and “didn’t want to be the face of CP”.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories.

Michael kutcher was very upset when his twin brother, Ashton kutcher, revealed that he had cerebral palsy.

In 2003, Ashton opened up about her brother’s disorder in a nationwide TV interview despite Michael trying to hide it.

“I was very angry. Very angry. I remember telling him about it,” said Michael, 43. “Today “Parents. “I didn’t want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it.”

Cerebral palsy is “a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture,” according to the CDC. Although symptoms vary from person to person, not all people with cerebral palsy have problems with movement and posture.

Although he felt mortified by Ashton’s revelation at first, Michael said he saw it as a blessing ever since.

“Chris did me the biggest favor he ever did because he allowed me to be myself,” Michael said “Today”, referring to the actor’s first name.

After the interview, Michael said he got a call from an Iowa woman who asked if he would speak about his life with cerebral palsy at a gala. Michael said he hesitated at first, but warmed to the idea after he and the woman met over a cup of coffee.

“She had her 5 year old daughter with her. A sweet little girl named Bella with such a bright and big smile,” Michael said “Today”. “Her cerebral palsy was quite severe and she couldn’t speak.”

Meeting Bella was the catalyst that sparked Michael’s plunge into public activism. He is currently involved in the Foundation for Cerebral Palsy.

“I realized I had to let go of the shame I felt and be a champion for people like Bella,” he said. “I was finally ready to tell my story and I knew that because of my twin, I would have a big reach.”

The story continues

Ashton praised his brother’s efforts to advocate and educate about cerebral palsy.

“My brother’s daily actions remind me that life isn’t about getting around challenges – it’s about overcoming them,” Ashton told “Today.” “Mike has a relentless work ethic and a deep compassion for others.”

Michael told “Today” that he and Ashton were very close to growing up, and Ashton often defended him from bullies.

“I had all the stereotypes that come with having a disability. I was called all the names in the book on the playground. I was having a hard time making friends, ”said Michael. “But I had Chris there to help and support me.”

He recalled a case where he and Ashton were riding bikes, and a group of bullies started shouting a insult capable.

“My brother fought with them. He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect and that meant a lot,” Michael said.

When Ashton was invited to a slumber party, he only went if Michael could go too.

“Most of the time they would say yes, but sometimes they would say no and Chris would say, ‘Well, so I’m not coming,’” said Michael. “Chris was like, ‘I wish I could take all of this away from you – and take it on my own.”

Read the original article on Insider