





Getty Images On a royal tour of Scotland, Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry to talk about his personal struggles. William, speaking at the Church of Scotland General Assembly on Saturday, reflected on the ups and downs he had experienced in the country.

See the story People reports William said: “[T]here is something I want to tell you. Scotland is extremely important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I have been coming to Scotland since I was little. Growing up, I saw how much my grandmother relished every minute she spent here. And my father is never happier than when he walks in the hills. “ Saying Scotland “is the source of my happiest memories, but also my saddest ones,” William, 38, recalls that he (along with Harry, who was not mentioned) was at the castle of Balmoral in Scotland when he was told his mother, Princess Diana, had been killed. “Still in shock, I found refuge in the service at Crathie Kirk this very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found solace and solace in the Scottish outdoors.” He went on to say: “As a result, the connection I feel with Scotland will be forever deep.” William confessed that Scotland gave him quite a few good times as well, including meeting his wife, Kate, 20 years ago when they were both students at St. Andrews. They married 10 years later. “Needless to say, the city where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart,” he added. “ William’s remarks about his late mother come same week as William attacked the BBC on Martin Bashir’s infamous interview with Princess Diana, which, according to a network investigation, was deceptively obtained. Stating that the deception was “not only by a rogue journalist” but by the network itself, William claimed that a toxic media culture led to Diana’s death in a car crash in the Bridge tunnel. ‘Alma in Paris in 1997. His romantic partner at the time, Dodi Fayed and their driver also died, and a bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived with serious injuries. Their car had been chased by paparazzi.

