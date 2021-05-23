Today’s list of famous birthdays for May 22, 2021 includes celebs Naomi Campbell, Maggie Q





Top celebrity birthdays May 22, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Naomi Campbell, Maggie Q and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on May 22, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Singer / songwriter Morrissey performs live at the Anthem Thursday, November 30, 2017 in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP)Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP Singer Morrissey turns 62 Fun Fact: Wrote a book about James Dean which was published in 1983 Johnny Gill of New Edition performs at the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision / AP)Matt Sayles / Invision / AP Singer Johnny Gill turns 54 Fun fact: joined the new edition after Bobby Brown left Naomi Campbell appears on the “Making the Cut” panel during the Amazon TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at Langham Huntington on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP Actress and model Naomi Campbell turns 51 Fun fact: appeared in music videos for several pop stars, including Madonna and George Michael Scott Eastwood, from right, Alison Eastwood and Stacy Poitras arrive at the world premiere of “The Mule” on Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP Actress Alison Eastwood turns 49 Fun fact: The first feature film was Bronco Billy which was directed by his father LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Sean Gunn (L) and Michael Rooker attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Avengers: Endgame” At Marvel Studios at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)Getty Images for Disney Actor Sean Gunn turns 47 Fun fact: appeared as a sailor in Pearl Harbor Ginnifer Goodwin, left, and Josh Dallas attend Young Literati Toast 2019 at City Market on Saturday April 6, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actress Ginnifer Goodwin turns 43 Fun fact: graduate from Boston University FILE – Maggie Q attends the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on November 29, 2016. She turns 42 on May 22. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Maggie Q turns 42 Fun fact: The career began as a model in Japan and Hong Kong More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Michael Constantine (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, room 222) is 94 years old. Pianist Peter Nero is 87 years old. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 83 years old. Actor Frank Converse is 83 years old. Actor Barbara Parkins (Peyton Place, Valley of the Dolls) is 79 years old. . Composer Bernie Taupin is 71 years old. Actor Al Corley (Dynasty) is 66 years old. Actor Ann Cusack (Jeff Foxworthy Show, A League of their Own) is 60 years old. Diamond Rio bassist Dana Williams is 60 years old. Gin Blossoms guitarist Jesse Valenzuela is 59 years old. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (Chuck) is 57 years old. Crash Test Dummies bassist Dan Roberts is 54 years old. Actor Brooke Smith (Grays Anatomy, The Silence of the Lambs) is 54 years old. Actor Michael Kelly (House of Cards) is 52 years old. Actor Anna Belknap (CSI: NY) is 49 years old. Singer Donell Jones is 48 years old. Actor AJ Langer (private practice) is 47 years old. Singer Vivian Green is 42 years old. Actor Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing) is 35 years old. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (Superior Donuts) is 29. Actor Camren Bicondova (Gotham) is 22 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on May 22 Richard Wagner, composer Arthur Conan Doyle, author Harvey Milk, activist Tommy John, former MLB pitcher (78) with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 