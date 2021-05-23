Bollywood stars Ali Fadl and Richa Shada fuel wedding rumors





Could another pandemic Bollywood wedding take place? This is what the rumors are about after a recent post by Ali Fadl, in which everyone is talking.

Fadl, who is dating actress Richa Chadha, had earlier said the couple married last year but were forced to postpone their wedding ceremony in light of the outbreak. However, it may seem good that the wait is coming to an end.

Fadl traded on his Instagram account on Saturday and posted a photo of a woman’s hands covered in henna as she needed rosebushes. The message read: Mohabbat [love]. With Doodle Mehndi “.

This post quickly caught the attention of their Bollywood friends as Amyra Dastur responded with a series of “Omgs”. Esha Gupta also shared a heart-shaped emoji, while many fans posted a series of congratulatory messages.

The couple were due to be married in Bollywood in April 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to health fear from the coronavirus.

Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, Ali Fadl and Richa Chadha have decided to temporarily postpone their marriage to the second half of 2020. They want everyone to be healthy, safe and free of charge. , their spokesperson said at the time in a statement: They want their friends, families and supporters affected.

However, as India grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 cases, a big Bollywood wedding is unlikely to be chubby. The two met on Bollywood comedy sets Fukrey in 2012, but confirmed they were dating later in 2015.

It is possible that the couple, now tired of the wait, will look forward to an intimate evening. Recently, actor Varun Duan married his friend Natasha Dalal, while Dia Mirza married Vibhav Rikhi. “Baahubali” star Rana Dagupati married Mihika Bajaj last August amid the spread of the epidemic as well.

