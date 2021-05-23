Days Gone Force Unleashed actor Sam Witwer teases video game project





Days Gone and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, voice actor Sam Witwer teases the next project he’s working on during a recent AMA.

A summer game announcement season, built around E3 2021, Summer Game Fest and other events, is just a few weeks away. This makes the pre-E3 window a time for leaks, teasers and early marketing as the hype grows towards upcoming announcements.A recent response from an Ask Me Anything on Reddit with voice actor Sam Witwer , the voice of Days gonethe protagonist of Darth Maul in the animation and the game Star wars projects, offers a potential teaser. Witwer answered questions in the Days gone subreddit about his performance and career when a fan asked about his upcoming projects. It is not uncommon to wonder what to work on next in an AMA, but it is rare to get a concrete answer. Witwers said the “short answer” is that he’s working on something new. He adds that he cannot be more precise, but that he offers a clue. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Star Wars Voice Actor Teases Plans For Canceled Force Unleashed 3 The index that Witwer offers to Days gone fans is that his work on Days gone helped him get his next role. “It’s a little different from anything I’ve done so far,” he said. It doesn’t add anything else, so fans have to speculate on what type of game it is, who does it, and if this is any clue to an announcement that might be imminent. Assuming that Days gone helped Witwer get his next job, there are some remarkable possibilities. On the one hand, this could mean that Witwer is working with Sony Interactive Entertainment again on a new game. Alternatively, if it was a specific clue, it could even be Bend Studio’s next game, even if it is. it’s not the case. Days gone 2. It could also be a more general clue, suggesting that Witwer is working on an anime that Sony could locate. The other question worth asking is whether Witwer might hint at the project because it might be an upcoming announcement. There is no evidence of this other than proximity to E3 2021 and other summer events, so there is nothing to set expectations. Either way, it’s exciting to consider. Ultimately, Witwer is a fellow voice actor, having worked on more than ten games since he looked like Starkiller in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. He could have been hired for any upcoming project, and that project could be launched at any time over the next few years. Fans of Witwer’s work on Days gone and Star wars will certainly look forward to more news. Days gone is now available on PC and PS4. MORE: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 Review Source: Reddit Amouranth could be done by streaming spas on Twitch









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos