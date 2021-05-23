The second wave of COVID 19 has taken its toll in the country. So many people are dying with each passing day and the only light in the tunnel is that the cases are only decreasing slightly.

Mumbai has been the hardest hit but things are slowly improving. In such a moment, the news arrives that filming and television shooting will be allowed after June 15 in Bollywood.

From the first wave of Corona, Bollywood has been an industry that has been badly beaten as no movies have been released on the big screens for over a year now.

