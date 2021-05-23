Elizabeth Olsen cried when she met this iconic actor





Elizabeth Olsen has some star power herself these days, but she cried when she met an iconic actor.

These days, Elizabeth Olsen is a much sought-after actress, revered for her role as Wanda in the Marvel franchise. But it wasn’t that long ago that she was a relative, mostly because her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley were taking all the limelight. Although Elizabeth grew up in showbiz, since her sisters were so famous, she is refreshingly humble in so many ways. Although her sisters’ influence almost forced her to give up comedy, she never quit and made a name for herself.a part of his famous siblings. Still, Olsen knows there are plenty of celebrities with far more credibility in the industry than she has ever been, and she’s not above total fusion when meeting her idols. Elizabeth Olsen panicked because of a ‘Star Wars’ actor To be fair, Elizabeth Olsen may not have even beenMeet her idol when pictures were taken of her absolutely panicked. She knew he was nearby, probably saw him, and immediately the aqueducts started. RELATED: The 10 Best Elizabeth Olsen Movies Outside the MCU (According to IMDb) Quite relatable, of course, if you’re an average layman who is just a fan. But for Elizabeth, who always rubs elbows with big names in her role as Wanda (and other projects on her acting resume), it was particularly intriguing. Who did Elizabeth Olsen panic for? Elizabeth Olsen cried over Mark Hamill Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, brought Elizabeth Olsen to tearsfair by entering a function where she was. What’s really hilarious is that Hamill was attending the ‘Captain America: Civil War’ premiere. You know, the movie in which Elizabeth herself has an important role? RELATED: How Did They Aged Mark Hamill In ‘The Mandalorian’? But a look at Hamill and Olsen lost it, which fans found absolutely adorable. Hamill himself also had a pretty hilarious reaction to his collapse. Or maybe it had more to do with Hamill’s spelling mistake than Elizabeth’s reaction to seeing him. Luckily for Elizabeth, she ended up taking a photo with Mark, which probably made her entire career. Imagine working so hard to make a name for yourself outside of the Olsenstwins‘, just to meet up at an event with a historical actor who has always been a world apart from’ average ‘people? What’s especially great about this moment is that Mark doesn’t take himself too seriously. Heeven crawls around on social media, that’s how humble the guy is. So while Elizabeth’s reaction is totally relatable, it seems Mark was pretty cold about meeting her in person. Even though her team must have calmed her down before she approached him! NEXT: Who Elizabeth Olsen Was Before Becoming Wanda Maximoff Why Matt Damon refused to play iconic role worth $ 250 million

