Kelley Flanagan told bachelor Peter Weber to get the hell out of my life after breakup





The intermittent relationship between the elders Single Star Peter Weber and contestant Kelley Flanagan appear to be definitely over. After an official breakup announcement in December 2020 and a Super Bowl reunion in February 2021, Flanagan opens up about her final split and why things ended on terrible terms shortly after reconnecting. “It ended really badly,” she said on the Chicks in the office podcast on May 21, by People. “I basically got down to him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and I Found some news that I wasn’t happy with. We had always met on Find My Friends, we were shutting it down, it was ending but it still wasn’t necessarily done. “ While Flanagan says she finally told Weber to “get the hell out of my life” and “lose my number,” the reality TV pilot contacted the other day. “I’m just not responsive,” Flanagan said. “There are a lot of things you hear. This world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they’re like, ‘My friend met Peter last week!'” Francisco Roman / Getty Images During his infamous season of The single person, Flanagan didn’t even survive week six. Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of her season, then called off the engagement and took out second place Madison Prewett for a minute. It wasn’t until Super Bowl 2020 that Weber and Flanagan reconnected and started dating. Although Weber’s mother, Barb, was clearly a Flanagan fan, things didn’t last. “Obviously I wish her luck and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but… we’re not in touch anymore,” Weber said. IS! New in April 2021. “But definitely, I still support her and I want her to find what she is looking for.” While that may be true, Kelley Flanagan had a lot more to say about him during the podcast interview. “He loves Pokmon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and party,” she said. “There was a point where I was trying to convince myself that this was what I liked and I was like, ‘Okay, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Is it okay for you?’ “ She also described the moment Weber went against her will and announced their initial breakup on New Years Eve (Flanagan only posted on January 3). I asked him not to do it on New Years and I was like, ‘Can you give me a few days to tell people? ” she said. Flanagan also claimed ABC recommended they wait until the night before Matt James’ premiere. Single season to make the announcement. Flanagan said executives believed people were excited about other things, which would distract from the breakup, but “[Peter] was scheduled to do so in 2020. “

