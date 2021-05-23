Why the show can’t continue in Bollywood

For more than four decades, Rukshana Anjum, 57, first worked in the entertainment industry as a young junior artist in Laila Majnu (1976) and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), and more recently in several television series, including Yeh Rishta Kya. Kehlata Hai (ongoing). Almost six months ago, loss of income and depletion of savings led Anjum to rent out his house in Patliputra slum in Mumbais Jogeshwari West. With her husband Aziz ul Rahman, 57, also a young artist, and their two daughters, she moved to rented accommodation in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. Their Patliputra house earns them a monthly rent of Rs 17,000. Once Anjum pays its owner Rs 8,500, the balance is used to manage their household.

The couple have not returned to work since the first shooting ban in March 2020. Although restrictions were briefly relaxed, the state government again banned filming in April this year, after the second wave has resulted in an increase in COVID-19 cases. But Anjum is not sure

return to sets even when shooting resumes. My husband and I are approaching 60 years old. With the COVID restrictions, we’re wondering if we’ll be allowed on sets anytime soon, she says.

Meanwhile, things were looking up for stuntwoman Geeta Tandon, who had a handful of new projects on hand. But that was before the lockdown. Today, Tandon, a 35-year-old single mother, worries about managing her two sons’ school fees, NDEs and household expenses.

They are not alone in this financial distress. When the entertainment industry in Mumbai came to a halt in March 2020, a large number of low-level performers, technicians and crew members who earn daily wages were hit hard. Many of them found employment, albeit irregular, after filming resumed. But many remained jobless, while many more returned to their hometowns, unable to keep pace with the expenses of living in Mumbai.

As production and business returned to normal at the end of last year, there was a clear sense of relief. But, the second wave of the pandemic came as a shock. We thought the worst was behind us. Shortly after the Maharashtra government authorized filming to resume in June last year, production of television shows and web series gained momentum. Around October-November, several films were scheduled to be filmed simultaneously, said Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group. The Hindi entertainment industry had even developed big plans in the hope of a spectacular recovery. I’ve always been busy, but I’ve never been offered so many big budget movies around the same time as at the end of 2020. I’ve had to give up some, says National award-winning sound designer Award Subhash Sahoo, who signed Akshay Kumar-star Ram Setu and RSVP Movies Mission Majnu.

Around mid-March of this year, the increase in COVID-19 cases raised concerns. From the first week of April, various entertainment organizations pressed the panic button. If a project did not go to the ground, it is comparatively easier to block its production. Once filming begins, such a disruption results in a loss of revenue and capital, Sarkar says. Reliance Entertainment has several ambitious projects in various stages of production, including Rohit Shettys Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in a dual role; Neeraj Pandeys Ishq Not a love story; and Imtiaz Alis then with Gajraj Rao. Producer Anand Pandit, too, had to block his plans last month for the release of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This project is close to my heart. I’ll wait until we can release it in theaters, says Pandit, whose production, The Big Bull, hit Disney + Hotstar on April 8.

It’s not just the movies that have been hit. On a good day, Indian TV shows fall back on intriguing mother-in-law, shape-changing reptiles, and mythological miracles to boost their TRPs. The lockdown in Maharashtra made their task more difficult and forced TV units to search for suitable locations in other states. Producer-actor Jamnadas Majethia, who filmed for the television series Wagle Ki Duniya (on Sony SAB TV) at a resort town in Silvassa, said: The second wave caught us off guard. But, we tweaked the script and traveled outside for the shoot with a crew of 60 people. Taking advantage of this, recent episodes of the series capture the Wagles stranded at a station with other families. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (on Colors TV), a high-profile show, also took its competitors to Cape Town,

South Africa.

For hairstylist and makeup artist Kiran Vanshi, 29, however, things turned out differently. When the filming of the web series Your Honor stopped in Chandigarh, she had to return to Mumbai at the end of April. Now that assignments are drying up, the oldest of four siblings is worried about paying the rent on their house in Dahisar.

Unlike last year, the help for young artists and technicians came after a long wait. While Salman Khan has already provided 25,000 workers, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has launched a special initiative to vaccinate 30,000 workers, and several celebrities have organized fundraisers. Hema Aziz, treasurer of Mahila Kalakar Sangh, the women’s wing of junior artists, has worked to help members overcome this crisis. Aziz says: There are a lot of junior artists who are single moms and some have big families to look after. Her husband, Aziz Khan, who is also a junior artist, says junior artists don’t find jobs every day; maybe, only for about 15-20 days in a good month. Everything we earn is spent on daily necessities, says Khan, who along with Aziz last shot for Maharaja, a YRF production starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid in early April.

Pappu Lekhraj, an agent who supplies junior artists to production houses, believes the second wave brought more sadness and fear. Last year, many junior performers became security guards and delivered couriers. Some sold vegetables, while others drove automatic rickshaws. At the moment, they can’t decide whether to wait until the lockdown is over or look for other jobs, the 56-year-old says, adding that nearly 3,000 young artists are currently in Mumbai.

Junior artist Dhanalaxmi Kapadia is in a similar dilemma. The 65-year-old has barely stopped working since she appeared as an extra in the restaurant scene in Bobby (1973) as an indiscreet aunt who spots Raja (Rishi Kapoor) and Bobby (Dimple Kapadia) together. I thought about starting a tiffin service. But it requires investment and I don’t have that money, says Kapadia, who lost her husband a few years ago.

Junior performers, typically, are used for crowds or large gatherings, often as a backdrop for the main action. On the days they are employed, a young male artist receives 1,000 rupees per day, while his female counterpart earns 1,200 rupees. The only other time Lekhraj has seen junior artists struggle so hard was in 1986, when the Hindi film industry called a strike against piracy and a special sales tax was imposed by the government of the United Kingdom. Maharashtra.

Despite the efforts made by various associations and unions in the past, health benefits do not reach daily workers either. The Association of Cinema and Television Artists (CINTAA) has more than 10,000 members, of which nearly 5,000 members receive a daily salary. They don’t get financial security or health benefits, says actor Amit Behl, CINTAA’s co-principal secretary. While most of these actors are trained or experienced, they are informally referred to as actors for a day and often make brief appearances on screen. Actors who are regular members of a TV show cast are insured by the producer and have COVID-19 coverage. Insurance companies, however, don’t know how to give them the benefits even though producers have discussed this issue, says Behl. We ask stakeholders such as broadcasters, prominent players and production houses to provide vaccines and rations for these support actors.

For over a year, Reliance Entertainment has kept two flagship productions Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khans 83 for theatrical release. Many had put their hopes in these two films to bring the crowd back to the cinema and revive the business. Exhibitors have lost around Rs 4,000 crore since last year. The pandemic has resulted in the closure of 750 single-screen theaters and 500 more are expected to follow suit this year. But, once things are normal, I see a jump of at least 20% in the company, says Girish Johar, business analyst turned producer. He doubts, however, that people will return to movie theaters in large numbers soon.

Streaming services have seen a steady increase since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Sarkar sees these platforms as a great opportunity for producers to release their films. If the story can be enjoyed on a smaller screen, there is nothing wrong with posting it on such a platform, he says and predicts rapid growth in streaming services in the next few years. He believes these platforms would also help recover costs. We have had great returns beyond the cost of our production, he says. For example, Parineeti Chopra star The Girl on the Train released direct on Netflix (February 26), while Tamil films such as Madonne Ashwins Mandela (April 4) and Halitha Shameems Aelay (February 12) have been released on satellite channels and Netflix. Karthik Subbaraj-directed Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram is also slated to hit Netflix on June 18.

The possibilities of these streaming platforms may be a beacon for 70-year-old actor Pramod Pandey. He had challenged the state guidelines in court last year because it prevented the 65-year-old crew from firing. Although Pandey managed new assignments earlier this year, he is currently inactive. But he’s working on a screenplay for a web series, which he hopes will lift him out of unemployment and uncertainty.

As India struggles to contain the devastation of the second wave and dreads the third wave, it is difficult for the industry to plan its next course of action. At the moment, our goal is to ensure the safety of staff and to have them vaccinated. Our day begins with sending messages of condolence these days. We don’t expect to resume production unless things get back to normal, Sarkar says.

Even if filming resumes, it wouldn’t be the same. For example, crowd scenes have gradually gone from 1,000 junior performers to 500 to almost zero, says Lekhraj, who recently worked for sub-production projects such as the Aamir Khan web series Laal Singh Chaddha and Excel Entertainments Dongri to Dubai. . Sahoo also has similar concerns. A big budget movie usually has between 250 and 300 crew members, but it will be reduced to around 100. Each unit will be called upon to hire fewer assistants, he says.

Monsoon will bring its own issues when shooting indoors, fear Aziz and Khan. But both cling to hope. Kaam chalu ho jaane do, sab dheere dheere theek ho jayega (Let the production work resume, everything will gradually be fine), they say.