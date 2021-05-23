How each friend found out about Chandler and Monica

Chandler and Monica finally reunited was a major intrigue for Friends The fifth season, but what’s even more significant is the way they hid it from the group and the comedic ways each friend slowly discovered. Friends follows 10 years in the life of New York friends Monica and Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribbiani. As the group navigates their twenties and thirties, they are involved in marriages, relationships inside and outside the group, renewable jobs, family dramas, and the hardships that accompany maturing up. adulthood.

During Season 5, Monica and Chandler effectively reprized the roles of the show’s lead couple from Ross and Rachel whose casual relationship became even more sparse as Friends progressed. Their connection was quite abrupt, becoming a shocking moment where, according to Independent.ie, the studio audience cheered for about 20 seconds when it was revealed that they were sleeping together – forcing the couple to remake the scene. Showrunner Marta Kauffman has revealed that they almost intend to cut the scene and any possible relationships until they hear the steamy response from fans and audiences alike.

Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) weren’t even meant to be a couple when the show started, the showrunners had actually planned for Monica and Joey to be. Friendsmain couple before Ross and Rachel. Once the writers bit the bullet and got the two characters secretly hooked up, they realized fans were anxiously waiting for the two to reunite as the relationship had previously been teased and hinted at in episodes like The One With The. Jellyfish and The One With The Flashback. Once they start the relationship, Friends could really move forward with a stable couple in which they could explore marriage, children and evolve into mature scenarios other than a strong couple bonding. That said, here are all the ways the friends found out about Chandler and Monicas’ relationship.

Joey

Just weeks after their secret relationship began, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) discovers the two had a romantic weekend together after gathering clues that turned their separate work retreats into one trip. Friends The first episodes of Season 5 involved Chandler and Monica hiding their relationship from Joey, considering that they were generally connected to the Chandler and Joeys apartment.

In The One With The Kips, the two plan a weekend away so they don’t have to go into hiding, but Joey is wary of Chandler when he says he saw Donald Trump in an elevator and the hotel called to leave. an eyelash curler. When Monica later tells the group that she also saw Donald Trump in an elevator and asks if anyone has seen his eyelash curler, Joeys’s eyes widen and he panics to find that the two have been on a trip together. Monica and Chandler drag Joey into the next room, explaining that they’re together, but he can’t tell anyone else.

Joey gets the short end of the stick in secret, constantly having to help cover Monica and Chandler when they’re about to get caught. At one point, Joey tells the group that he and Monica slept together in London after Rachel found men’s underwear on her sofa and saw Joey looking at a nude photo of Monica which both belonged to Chandler. In most Friends Season 5, Joey is relieved when another person finds out so he can finally tell Monica and Chandler that they don’t have to keep it a secret, and then finally gets angry when Rachel and Phoebe decide to play with the pair. in place.

Rachel

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is the second friend to accidentally find out about the relationship after Joey found out 6 episodes earlier. Rachel picks up the phone Friends The one with all the resolutions to hear Monica openly flirt with Chandler on the other line. As the conversation between Handler and Monicagets becomes riskier, Rachel panics and hangs up the phone. Her New Years resolution was to chat less, so she has to find a clever way to tell Joey about the relationship without stating it explicitly, and in the confusion, Joey already knows it. Joey is delighted that he isn’t the only friend to know, but informs Rachel of the couple’s discretion about their relationship.

In The One With Chandlers Work Laugh, Monica tries to explain the situation by suggesting that dating Chandler is laughable and that she called Chandler a bigot instead of the innuendoes Rachel heard on the phone. Rachel catches Monica lying again when she says she’s working and Joey explains that she’s in Chandlers room, which so far leads to rushing to confront the two until Rachel surprises her. Monica discussing how bad she feels for lying to Rachel. Rachel retreats upon hearing this, but accidentally knocks a lamp that alerts the couple, leading Monica to explain that she was Chandlers room cleaning and Rachel playing stupid and okay. Rachel accepts their situation, and although she is still sad, Monica feels she can’t tell him, decides that Shell is okay with discussing the relationship with Joey until Monica and Chandler are ready to. tell him.

Phoebe

As the third in Friends To learn more about the two, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) is the latest to keep it a secret for a short time. In The One Where Everyone Finds It, she goes to see Ross’s new apartment across the street and, through the window, sees Chandler and Monica having sex. In iconic streak, Phoebe panics and screams repeatedly Chandler and Monica, alerting Rachel who rushes to tell her to stop screaming because Rachel knows but Ross can’t know. Phoebe is shaken by what she has just seen but accompanies Rachel to hide the fact from Ross.

Instead of extending the secret or just letting Monica and Chandler know that the three of them already know, Phoebe and Rachel decide to play a game to test the couple’s relationship status. Phoebe begins to externally flirt with Chandler, trying to seduce him to see if he’ll actually act on a connection or reveal he can’t because he’s with Monica. The situation gets to a rather confusing point where Monica and Chandler find out they know each other and laugh at them, with Phoebe continuing the situation by stating they don’t know we know they know we know. When it gets to the point that Chandler and Phoebe reluctantly kiss, he stops, revealing to Phoebe, Joey and Rachel that they can’t do it because Chandler is in love with Monica.

Ross

Ross (David Schwimmer) was deliberately the last friend to find out about the relationship, given that he would likely be angry that his best friend was sleeping with his sister, and that he was already in bad shape with the anger management of his job and divorce. After Friends reveals all the other known characters in The One Everyone Finds Out, a late scene shows Ross finding out about Monica and Chandler the same way Phoebe did: seeing them do it across the street. His anger issues obviously haven’t been alleviated, as he screams angrily let go of my sister and rushes across the street.

The next episode picks up with Ross confronting Chandler and Monica in which Chandler mentions that they have been dating for 4 to 5 months. Ross is mad at Chandler for chasing his sister until the two inform him that they are in love and he quickly returns. Joey and Rachel then enter stating that they already know, angering Ross again until they state that they are worried about him and don’t know how he reacts. While Ross still doesn’t know how to navigate the fact that his best friend is dating his sister, he supports their relationship and understands that Chandler is a good guy who is better for Monica than someone he doesn’t know. After revealing Monica and Chandler’s relationship to Ross, Friends was able to explore the couple’s relationship in more detail.

