What Henry Cavill could look like as Highlander’s Connor MacLeod





Artist Bosslogic imagines what The Witcher’s Henry Cavill might look like as Connor MacLeod if he was chosen for the upcoming Highlander reboot.

The new fan art imagines thisWizardsHenry Cavill might look like Connor MacLeod in the next oneHighlanderto restart. Released in 1986, the originalHighlanderis a fantasy adventure film that has followed the story of an immortal race of warriors through the centuries, all of whom were destined to fight until the last met at the rally and fight for the prize. Starring Christopher Lambert as the main character Connor MacLeod, a 16th-century Scottish highlander, and Sean Connery as his mentor Juan Snchez-Villalobos Ramrez, the film would spawn several sequels of varying quality, two live-action spinoff series. , a series animation and an animated film. In March 2008, Lionsgate, owner of Summit Entertainment, announced that it had purchased the rights to the film to theHighlanderfranchise and were planning a new restart of the property. After browsing through several other potential directors, includingThe fast and theMad Justin Lin, it would take another 8 years beforeJohn wickCo-director Chad Stahelski was hired to lead the project. Recently it has been reported thatMan ofSteels andThe witchers Cavill was in final negotiations to tackle one of the film’s two lead roles. Related: Highlander: The Oldest Immortal Methos Explained In response to these latest news, prolific fan artist Bosslogic took to Instagram and posted his take on what Cavill could look like as Connor MacLeod. Wielding a Scottish Claymore, the traditional sword of the Scottish clans, Cavill looks very much like the immortal warrior Connor MacLeod. Check out the original post below: Despite poor reception of the suites, the originalHighlanderremains a highly regarded property in the pop culture landscape. Blending classic fantasy tropes with high-action sword fighting, the initial 1986 film is an enduring classic made even better by the incredible soundtrack provided by rock legendsQueen. It’s still unclear if Cavill will play the same character who was made famous by Lambert. However, he has the acting skills to play the role of justice and his sword-wielding experience onThe witcheris also required to serve it well if it is thrown away. If the social media buzz around the news of his casting is any measure, the fandom seems more than eager to welcome him into the role. After slowly simmering through the development pipeline for 13 years, this latest announcement of Cavills’ involvement is a good indication that the long gestation plans for aHighlanderreboot is finally preparing to switch to active production. Over the years, several names have reportedly been associated with the project, including long-standing whispers that Tom Cruise was considering tackling Sean Connerys’ role as Ramirez, but no news on the project has been so well received as the Cavills reports. recent casting. However, until filming officially begins and fans can finally see him with a sword in hand at the rally, Cavill still has a lot more to do in the immediate future, includingThe witcherseason 2 and the recently announced sequel toEnola Holmes. Next: The Witcher: Why There Are No Witcher Women (Will Ciri Become One?) Source: Bosslogic Why Will Smith Never Played a Real Villain

About the Author TC Phillips

(11 published articles)

TC Phillips is a scribbler, mess maker and storyteller by nature. He’s also the editor and author of his own special brand of warped fiction, and he loves to dive head first into everything weird, bizarre and fantastic. A self-proclaimed nerd of the highest level, the vibrational energy generated by his constant state of fanboy excitement should probably be harnessed to power a small town. When his pancreas isn’t crying under the pressure of his eating habits, he’s constantly confused by his three children and amazed that his long-suffering wife hasn’t yet taken it upon herself to murder him in her sleep. More from TC Phillips







