Beaver Falls student wins Henry Mancini ‘Best Actor’ award





MIDLAND students from Beaver Falls and Knoch High Schools took top individual honors on Saturday at the Henry Mancini Awards. Devin McDonald of Beaver Falls and Abigail McAuley of Knoch received the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress. Held virtually for the first time in 27 years, the Henry Mancini Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Drama celebrated musical programs in 18 schools in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center program in Midland since 2014, the Mancini Awards were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the traditional award format, this year’s awards focused on showcasing the hard work and dedication of the region’s high school musical theater programs, with the Best Actor and Best Actress awards being the only presented on the basis of a hearing format. Sponsored by the Pittsburgh CLO for the fourth year, the Mancini Awards are part of the National High School Musical Theater Awards (The Jimmy Awards). Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program has, over the past few years, invited two nominees from the Mancini Awards and other regional programs to New York City to participate in an intensive theater including practice and rehearsals with Broadway professionals in view of an evening. -a showcase of talent only on a Broadway stage. The 12th Jimmy Awards will be presented on July 15, but due to ongoing health issues with COVID-19, they will be completely virtual. In addition, the winners of Mancini, McDonald and McAuley, won the Phil Inman Scholarships for Best Actor and Best Actress. Inman was a music teacher and principal at Rochester High School for 32 years, where he was the first in the area to conduct high school musicals. and Carol Inman, this scholarship awarded McDonald and McAuley $ 1,000 to further their education and careers in the arts. Instead of a traditional speaker, this year’s virtual Mancini Awards featured video recordings of Broadways Arielle Jacobs (“Aladdin”), Patrick Page (“Hadestown”) and Ciara Renee (“Frozen”). Video compilations of students from the 18 participating schools opened and closed the program. Traditional medleys for Best Actor and Best Actress nominees were pre-recorded at Lincoln Park and included on the show. Recognized for its commitment to mental health efforts, New Castle High School received a special recognition award. Another special recognition went to Nathan Inman of Beaver Falls High, who was chosen to represent the Mancini Awards as a student reporter for the Jimmy Awards. He will spend a week this summer in virtual sessions with industry mentors and receive press opportunities with creative staff and talent. Scott Tady is the local entertainment reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He is easy to reach at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @scotttady

