MODOK Season 2: Release Date & Story Details





Marvel’s new MODOK series follows a villainous brain with extravagant plans and a wacky cast of characters, but will MODOK get a season 2?

Marvel’sMODOKon Huluhas allowed Marvel to explore the more quirky side of its comics, but will the series get a season 2? The series has already created a buzz on social media and garnered 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 71 on Metacritic. Despite the generally positive reception, the future ofMODOKcould be in danger due to Marvel’s changing internal structure. While the world of television has shifted to streaming in recent years, Marvel Televisionstruggled to gain a foothold. Shows were coming and going across multiple platforms, and some struggled to keep up with the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Marvel TV was folded under the studio banner at the end of 2019,MODOKwas one of the few shows to survive. BecauseMODOKexists in a completely different universe than the MCU canon and was frame-by-frame animation rather than live action, production was allowed to move forward when many of Marvel Television’s live shows in development were canceled. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Stan Lee’s Forgotten Mutant Story May Help Convert The X-Men Back Into MCU Canon Marvel Television now reports to Marvel Studios, overseen by President Kevin Feige. Jordan Blum, co-creator ofMODOK, has stated in previous interviews that Feige appreciates what they have done on MODOKso far a serious bonus to keeping the show alive. No official announcement has been made regarding a second season. Until then, here’s everything we know aboutMODOK season 2. Will the MODOK Season 2 renewal take place now that Marvel TV is gone? For MODOKSeason 2 to be enlightened, it would have to be approved by a new entity, Marvel Studios. However, there is hope for a second season. Jordan blummentioned a storyline from season 2 on Twitterand discussed the possibility of a Season 2 in interviews. In an interview withComic, Blum mentions that the creative team have a preview of Season 2 and are very excited to continue the story. But the only way to make Season 2 secure, according to Blum, is for fans to take to social media and show Hulu their love for Season 1. MODOK Season 2 release date info At this time, there is no official date forMODOKseason 2.MODOKSeason 1 was first announced in February 2019 and concluded animation and audio recording in October 2020.MODOKis animated using stop-motion animation, which can take hours of painstaking work for just seconds of footage in highly detailed works such asMODOK.Between not being lit yet and its advanced animation, it may be some time before fans can seeMODOKseason 2. At the rate of season 1,MODOKseason 2 could be released in early 2022 if a second season is enlightened soon. MODOK Season 2 Story Details The end ofMODOKseason 1 left MODOK as the emperor of his own utopia at the expense of his own family. Young MODOK had explored all possible futures and found only one that would allow the two MODOKS to fulfill their dreams of running a perfect world. To achieve this, however, it required MODOK to allow Young MODOK to kill his family. Now MODOK has captured the abilities of young MODOK in hopes of bringing his family back to the perfect world he created; this search for his family is likely to be the main plot of season 2. Blum also hinted that smaller stories possible for MODOKseason 2, including exploring Melissa’s relationships (Blum has confirmed on Twitter in April, Melissa is bisexual) and more familiar X-Men characters. Next: Captain Marvel 2 Must Avoid Spider-Man MCU Problem Mare Of Easttown illustrates the problem with too much procedural drama

