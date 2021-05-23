Death of Raam Laxman: actor Vindu Dara Singh shares fond memories of his first film, Karan’s music composer









Raam Laxman’s popularity soared, especially when he made blockbuster movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, etc. He was Laxman in the screen name (duet of Raam Laxman) he used, while Surendra, who was Raam, died in 1976, after signing the movie Agent Vinod. As the entire film industry mourned and paid tribute to veteran musician Raam Laxman (79), who died Saturday morning in Nagpur, actor Vindu Dara Singh was shaken by the disappearance of his father. He called it the end of a glorious musical era. Raam Laxman’s connection to the Randhawa (Dara Singh) family dates back decades. Vindu shared a close bond with Raam Laxman (original name Vijay Patil) because the latter had directed the music section of his first film, Karan. “Main unhey kabhi bhool nahi sakta. He was such a sweet and caring soul,” said Vindu, who at the time was a novice actor. “He was an institution in himself. But ek percent bhi false ego nahi thi. Shayad aise insaan kam hi milte hain. People tend to forget after work is over, but he made a point of taking care of me as his bachha, “he added.Raam Laxman’s popularity soared, especially when he made blockbuster movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, etc. He was Laxman in the screen name (duet of Raam Laxman) he used, while Surendra, who was Raam, died in 1976, after signing the movie Agent Vinod. ‘CAREFUL AND HOSPITABLE, HE MAKES SURE WE ARE ALL WATCHED IN HIS STUDIO’

Sharing an incident, Vindu said, “His music studio used to see a huge influx of people. I remember going to this place very often. He made sure we ate well before we left. He personally looked after all his guests. Sit down with him again and enjoy the chai, sandwiches, pakoras, etc. Then he recounted his compositions. For him, opinion was important. So he would ask us “batao yeh gaana kaisa rahega”. Lata ji sang most of her songs. And unki ek khasiyat that no one could simulate in front of him. He used to understand from people’s expressions. He had a lovely team and he never hesitated to change his works instantly. . 79 is a fairly complete life but unki kami hamesha rahegi. May God bless his soul and he will always live on in our memories. ”



VINDU CANNOT FORGET HIS FIRST FILM

Karan had a team of great musicians. “From Lata Mangeshkar ji, Kumar Sanu ji to Raam Laxman ji… there were big names,” Vindu said. Karan was released in the 1980s.



