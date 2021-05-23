British journalist at the center of storm Diana denies connection to her death | The powerful 790 KFGO





LONDON (Reuters) A former BBC journalist who deceived Princess Diana into an explosive interview with her in 1995 has denied being responsible for a chain of events that led to her death, a newspaper reported. Martin Bashir told The Sunday Times he believes his actions have not harmed Diana. An independent investigation released Thursday found that Bashir lied and cheated on Diana that she was being spied on to persuade her to accept the interview in which she revealed details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles. I never meant to harm Diana in any way and I don’t think we did, Bashir told The Sunday Times. William, Dianas ‘eldest son, said the way the interview was obtained was misleading and that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to Dianas’ fear, paranoia and isolation. Her younger brother Prince Harry and Dianas’ brother Charles Spencer said the interview was part of a series of unethical practices that ultimately claimed Diana’s life in a car crash at Paris in 1997. I don’t think I can be held responsible for a lot of other things that were going on in his life and the complex issues surrounding those decisions, Bashir told The Sunday Times in an interview. I can understand the motivation, but channeling the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the royal family and the media solely on my shoulders seems a little unreasonable to me. The suggestion that I am singularly responsible, I think, is unreasonable and unfair. The Sunday Times cited Bashir as having admitted to using fake bank statements which the investigation found was part of Diana’s deception. Obviously I regret it, it was wrong, he told the newspaper. But it had nothing to do with anything. It had nothing to do with (Diana), it had nothing to do with the interview. The UK government said on Friday it would review the way the BBC was run after the inquiry criticized the broadcaster for its woefully ineffective investigation into the Bashirs’ actions. London Police said officers would assess the contents of the report to see if there was any significant new evidence, having previously ruled out a criminal investigation. (Written by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

