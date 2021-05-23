Renowned New Jersey Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Died At 54

Chi modu, a photographer who documented the brightest stars of hip-hop’s golden age, of Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur to LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Nas, is dead.

Modu was 54.

The famous photographer’s death was announced on Saturday in messages posted to his social media accounts.

Our hearts are broken, reads the message, asking for the privacy of his family. We continue the fight.

The statement did not give a cause of death.

Modu was born in Nigeria and raised in New Jersey. He was an alumnus of Lawrenceville School in Lawrence Township and Rutgers University, where he studied economics but discovered his love for photography before pursuing photojournalism at the International Center of Photography in New York.

After making his debut at the New Yorks Amsterdam News, Modi began photographing hip-hop artists for Source magazine in the 90s.

He met megastars like Shakur and the Notorious BIG and took now famous photos of them before reaching iconic status.

When I was doing this hip-hop was always an outsider, Modu told HipHopDX in 2016. The advantage was that we were a community of outsiders, but we had fun while we changed the world.

The photographer, known for documenting hip-hop royalty in candid moments, then shot 30 cover photos for The Source of his own iconic images, including The Notorious BIG outside the World Trade Center in 1996.

I was in the middle of the movementModu told Coveteur in 2019. Not just in the middle, I was one of the catalysts.

Modu presents a visual history of Tupac in his 2016 photography book Tupac Shakur: Uncategorized, starting when he first met the rapper in 1994 and ending six months before his death in 1996.

One of Modus’ most famous photos, Tupac smoking, was taken as the rapper took a break during a photoshoot.

Hip-hop celebrities like Method Man, Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Questlove, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice mourned Modu on Instagram.

Peacefully rest Chi, your warm heart and artistic gifts will forever blossom in this sphere, Jonathan shecter, a founding editor of The Source, tweeted on Saturday. I love you, my brother.

In 2020, the New York Times reported that Modus BIG photograph in front of the towers was auctioned for $ 30,240.

His images of Method Man and Snoop Dogg landed on album covers. He also photographed hip-hop duo Queens Mobb Deep for the cover of their 1995 album The Infamous.

BIG and Tupac’s Modus photos have been incorporated into a line of sweatshirts by designer David Helwani. His work is also available on skateboards, umbrellas, greeting cards, and as NFT non-fungible tokens through his website. hiphopimages.com.

The Modus Uncategorized exhibit, which debuted in 2013, saw its enlarged photographs including images of BIG, Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Method Man as well as young boys in Nigeria splashed onto the facade of buildings in New York City.

Since then, the project has come to cities around the world including Oslo, Lagos, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, Berlin, Barcelona and Dubai.

My goal is to make art more inclusive by ending galleries and museums, breaking down barriers and bringing art directly to people, Modu said of the project. Like graffiti, but legal.

Coveteur asked the photographer how he would like to be remembered.

I want to be known as someone who can watch something and bring out the truth without injecting their point of view into it, Modu said. For me, this is very important. As long as I do this and do my job well, people remember me.

