20 iconic photos of old Hollywood stars

The Golden Age of Hollywood saw many sophisticated actors and actresses who signed long-standing contracts and made many outstanding films each year. Here we have compiled 40 iconic images of old Hollywood stars that were taken on set:

1) Jean Harlow

Jean Harlow, with her cupid-like mouth, dramatic eyeliner and platinum blonde curls; perfectly showcased its old-fashioned Tinseltown glamor. His revolutionary role was in the Hell angels (1930) and appeared with other big stars of the time, as in Hold your man (1933) with Clark Gable.

2) Errol Flynn

In this image, we can see Errol Flynn on the set of Captain Blood (1935) which was an instant hit and made him and Olivia DeHavilland big stars.

3) James Cagney

James Cagney is famous for playing composer George M. Cohan in Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942), which allowed him to showcase his talent which won him an Oscar. Here we can see him with Jean Harlow on the set of The public enemy (1931).

4) Fredi Washington

Here we can see the very talented and gorgeous green-eyed beauty Fredi Washington, working in Imitation of life (1934) with her co-star, Louise Beavers (left).

5) Judy Garland

In this image we can see Judy Garland resting between takes on the set of Ziegfield girl (1940).

6) Temple of Shirley

One of the most popular child stars of all time, Shirley Temple, between takes on set, circa 1936.

7) Fred Astaire

A very iconic image where Fred Astaire (far left) collaborates with renowned composers George and Ira Gershwin for the 1937 musical Shall we dance.

8) Lana Turner

The very amazing Lana Turner having her makeup touched up on the set of The Merry Widow (1952).

9) Marlene Dietrich

Marlene Dietrich was known for her work in Destry rides again, a 1939 American film starring Jimmy Stewart. Here, she can be seen taking a well-deserved break after the 1936 set shoot.

10) Betty Grable

Fun fact about Betty Grable: her legs were insured for a million dollars by the studio! Here she can be seen wearing makeup and hair for her 1938 film Swing College.

11) Laurence Olivier

Here, Laurence Olivier can be seen getting briefed with her co-star Joan Fontaine by director Alfred Hitchcock on the set of Rebecca (1940).

12) Vivien Leigh

Vivien Leigh won her first Oscar for her work as Scarlet OHara in Blown away by the wind (1939). She won her second Oscar for her role in A streetcar named desire (1951). Here we can see her with her co-star Marlon Brando on set.

13) Jimmy Stewart

Jimmy Stewart has had a successful career in Hollywood. He even served in the United States Army during World War II. He has won more prominent roles working with director Frank Capra in films such as Mr. Smith visits Washington (1939) and It’s a wonderful life (1946). Here he can be seen on set with director Alfred Hitchcock on Rear window (1954).

14) Elizabeth Taylor

Here we can see Elizabeth Taylor taking a break from filming with actor James Dean on the set of Giant in 1955.

15) Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra’s work as an actor was almost as famous as his works as a singer. He won an Oscar for his role in From here to eternity (1953). Here we can see him with his co-star Montgomery Clift.

16) Robert Mitchum

Here, Mitchum (right) can be seen playing checkers with his co-star Richard Hart on the set of A woman of mine (1946).

17) Rita Hayworth

Rita Hayworth, one of the most beautiful women of her time, signed her first studio contract at 16. Here, we see her on the set of The Lady of Shanghai (1947).

18) Clark Gable

Clark Gable’s personal life was as colorful as the characters he portrayed. Here, hes on the set of Red dust (1932).

19) Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper did his own stunts and was famous for his methodical delivery, natural acting skills, and striking good looks. He won Oscars for his roles in Sergeant York (1941) and High noon (1952). Here he is seen reading passages from the book Hemingways the film was based on while filming A farewell to arms (1932).

20) Bette Davis

Bette Davis, just like her real personality, has insisted on playing strong female characters during her career. She won the Oscars for Dangerous (1935) and Jezebel (1938). Here we can see her resting during a break on the set of The bride has come COD (1941).

