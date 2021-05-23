The latest Brit-Pop invader takes Hollywood by storm – Celeb Secrets

At Celeb Secrets, we are all to support emerging artists and discover the next big thing and we can’t wait to introduce this new talent to you!

Meet Alexander James Rodriguez, the 13-year-old British actor and singer-songwriter who is labeled as the new British pop invader to hit Hollywood.

The young artist is best known for his voiceover work, notably as the voice of “Cardamon” on the animated seriesBee and puppy,which is heading to Netflix. Now the aspiring star is breaking onto the music scene and making waves on the internet.

We caught up with Alexander to discuss his latest single “California”, who and what influences his sound, and what he has to come. Alexander James Rodriguez is sure to be one of your new favorites, so check out our interview below!

Don’t forget to let us know what you think of “California” by leaving a reaction at the bottom of the article or by tweeting us at @celebsecrets. You can also connect with Alexander by giving him a follow on Instagram at @iamajrodriguez.

Celebrity Secrets: Thanks for chatting with us today and congratulations on your new single “California!” Can you tell us what inspired the song and what you hope people will take away from it?

Alexander James Rodriguez: “Hi guys, thanks for inviting me!” My new song “California” started out as a very energetic Blink-182 type beat. At first we couldn’t figure out what kind of melody would sit on the beat given to us. After a lot of back and forth, and almost completely given up on the beat, I found computer software that could slow the music down. Once I had a slower BPM I was able to work on the first melody, which just happened to be the bridge that I didn’t know about at the time. From there I realized I wanted that beat to be everything I loved doing in California, from surfing to skateboarding and so the first verse was born. The hook is super simple ‘Its California’ which was actually the last one done on the song, with all the ooohs and woahs!

I would love for people to hear the song and really adopt it as their “California anthem”. It’s been a hot minute since the State of California had a song that truly celebrated the state. I would love for people to tap their toes and feel compelled to visit California, or if they already live here, get out there and explore. As a stay, there is so much to see and do in California, and did I mention the great weather ?!

CS: The video looks super fun! What was your favorite part of her shoot?

AJR: “Thank you, originally we wanted to take a road trip from Venice Beach all the way down the Pacific Coast Highway to San Francisco, but with all the COVID restrictions, we decided it was best to film my performances in and around Los Angeles. We filmed on Venice Beach, the Hollywood Sign, the Beverly Hills Sign, Rodeo Drive and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I loved filming the car streak in Beverly Hills, meeting the friendliest cop in Beverly Hills who was super sweet, but I think my ultimate favorite part was sitting by the lifeguarded beach hut on Venice Beach and to feel the breeze I felt so alive. ! “

CS: How would you say your sound is influenced by your British heritage? Who are the artists who inspire you?

AJR:“I definitely try to stay close to my British roots of British pop rather than R&B for example. I’m all about the POP. In the car there is always 80s pop music, from the vibes of Spice Girls, Wham or Robbie Williams to Elton John and Phil Collins while driving.

The artists that inspire me are all 80s and 90s music plus 1D, Take That, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and recently I have been compared to George Michael which is, can I say, a huge compliment . I love George Michael. He was an incredible talent.

CS: You also voice “Cardamon” in the animated series Bee and puppy. How was this experience? Do you have a favorite episode that you recorded?

AJR: “Yes, so I booked the voice over for Cardmon in 2013. I was 6 years old, almost 7 years old. I have since been the owner of the Purple Hairstyle, although my voice has changed. Now the series is heading to Netflix which is really exciting and I can still voice the character who is almost unknown as I am now 13 years old.

My favorite scene is when I burst into tears and then I had to turn on the rage. There are so many YouTube comments around this scene, but no one needs to worry. The moment I heard it cut, we were all laughing on the soundstage. It was just comedy.

CS: What more can fans expect from you in 2021?

AJR: “I have more music on the way. My grandfather helped me write the lyrics for my Spanish-English hybrid song, Bella Loquita, which will be out at the end of June, so it’s very exciting, he’s 85 years old. I have a movie role I’m shooting for in August, and Bit- pop vibe merchandise on the way too, so basically new music, more voiceovers, a role in a movie and merchandise. “

CS: Finally, we are Celeb Secrets – can you share any of your secret talents that fans might be surprised to find out?

AJR:“Hmmm I’m a junior Olympic timed freestyle swimmer. I am on a swim team and my best swim is the butterfly. I can repair a Rubik’s cube in less than a minute and every day I visit my horse at the stables. Rain or shine, I put on my wellington boots and clean up after Rosie. I don’t know if it’s a talent but it happens! “