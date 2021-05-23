



The Saturday, the Guardian reported that among the holdings of the University of Texas Harry Ransom Center is the manuscript of an unpublished novel about werewolves written by John Steinbeck. That’s right: John Steinbeck wrote a novel about lycanthropes, those doomed souls eternally upset by the bite of a voracious wolfman only to undergo a gruesome transformation into a bloodthirsty beast whenever white light like the Full moon bones shine on the silent village below. . Steinbeck received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1962 for his socially conscious chronicles of the Dust Bowl as Grapes of Wrath and Of mice and Men, but since none of these books are about werewolves, Stanford professor Gavin Jones urges the Steinbeck estate to finally publish Full moon murder. The manuscript, rejected by publishers in 1930, is the only surviving trace of three unpublished novels that Steinbeck wrote early in his career. Finally releasing it to the public, Jones argues, will give readers and academics a fuller picture of Steinbeck’s work, particularly in relation to werewolves. With luck, Full moon murder will eventually head to bookstores, but today’s top professionals don’t have time to wait for Steinbeck’s estate to make up their minds to find out what John Steinbeck thinks of werewolves. Fortunately, what would a werewolf novel by John Steinbeck look like? is exactly the kind of question computers were invented to answer, and as investigative journalism involving any type of computer technology offers almost limitless opportunities for embezzlement, we convinced Slates management to generously fund a project. Manhattan to design and build a supercomputer capable of simulating the text of a werewolf novel written by John Steinbeck. The best of Movies, TV, Books, Music, and more, delivered to your inbox. As soon as the check was cleared, we trained an AI using the full texts of Grapes of Wrath, Of mice and Men, the story of a werewolf in Petronious Satyricon, Leitch Ritchies 1831 novel Wolf man, and lyrics to Werewolves of London, by Warren Zevon. Well, leave it to the courts to decide if we’ve custom built a supercomputer to house sensitive artificial intelligence known as WERE-BECK, as some expense reports claim, or as Slates lawyers say. , have barely learned enough about Google Collaboratory run Max Woolfs’ pre-built implementation of Textgenrnn, but we think the results speak for themselves. So here’s an exclusive, computer-simulated clip from John Steinbecks’ unreleased werewolf novel. Full moon murder, slightly edited for clarity: You’re not going to be pretty now. They must eat. They say they have to get there. We don’t want a problem, we have the guy until then to try and take a car. They were jokers, and the great calm. It was a blanket on the stove. Who is the grandfather? No, said Tom. I do not know why. I do not remember anymore. I don’t know what family is and the dusty star chains completely in the earth and the shadows on the big stove and the shadow of the shore on the dusty water near the ground. From time to time he would take the potatoes and the leaves were halfway. The men were standing and the second chuckled in the darkness. She walked down the ditch as she went. Well I have to get a little piece. And the dips could last a mile. And then the sun was silent, and the sun was silent. Tom said: Well he’s not spoolin, and I’m going to put this pig on the road, and he climbed up in the shade of the mountains, and the stream rolled near the top of his bunk. I don’t know how long you have been doing. Well, you won’t ring to work with the wrecks on the river. I would like to go and preach around the stove. I wouldn’t make any sense, we must have thirty-five cents a box. Reading this snippet, it’s amazing how much of Steinbeck’s mature style was already present in this first simulated novel. You can really see what the Nobel Prize committee meant when they praised Steinbeck’s realistic and imaginative writings, combining as they do with sympathetic humor and keen social perception. You can also really see that Slates Legal is unlikely to believe that generating this above snippet required hundreds of millions of dollars in computer equipment, which is why we hired a monkey with a machine. write to falsify the results. After washing away the crap the monkey threw at us, we sat down on what was left of the typewriter and faked the exit ourselves. Here, then, the sciences are best placed to guess what Full moon murder is like. Spoilers follow: Tom, mom repeated, what are you gonna do now that you’re a werewolf? It does not matter. I will all be in the dark, whenever the moon is full. I’ll be wherever a farmer wonders what got his sheep’s throats gouged out with every full moon, I’ll be there. Everywhere they are a suspiciously shaggy high school basketball player shoot sick dunks, I will be there. Wherever they a powerful literary publisher who’s mad at James Spader for fucking his wife, I’ll be there. I’ll be in the way guys howl at the moon when they’re happy and I’ll be in the way puppies moan when they’re hungry and they know there’s an easy to maim little old lady nearby. And when a pack of lycanthropes eat a whole family and paint the walls of their house with their blood, well, I’ll be there. See? Ma shook herself. No, she said. For it is written that the werewolf curse can only be lifted by a bullet thrown in pure silver. Tom cleverly said, tell me like you did before. What are you saying? About the werewolves of London. Look at the moon, Tom and I’ll tell you so you can almost see it. Tom dutifully turned his head. Aaaaa-oooooooo! he yelled. We’re going to London, Ma began. She reached into her side pocket and pulled out the Luger loaded with silver bullets. Come on, said Tom. How it’s gonna be. We’re going to London. Well walk the streets of Soho in the rain, Ma said. A well maybe have Chinese menus in our hands and well be looking for the place called Lee Ho Fooks Tom laughed with happiness. Are you going to have a big dish of beef chow mein? I’m going to have a big dish of beef chow mein. The crash of the silver bullet rolled over the hills and back down. Tom shook, then slowly settled himself on the sand, where, through a series of cameras dissolving, his werewolf hair seemed to recede into his skin. Curley and Carlson watched. And Carlson said, now what do you suppose was eaten from my cattle? Touching words, indeed, from one of the great literary masters of the Americas. If the Steinbeck domain publishes Full moon murder or not, we can all agree that Slate got more than his money’s worth from this project and shouldn’t investigate further.







