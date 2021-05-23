Hate Peter Tatchell: Documentary on Netflix’s Spectacular Social Activism

Photo: Hate Peter Tatchell / Netflix

Peter Tatchell: activist

Produced by the infamous Elton john, Netflix more recent documentary, Hating Peter Tatchell, covers the life and career of enigmatic British social activist Peter Tatchell. Tatchell, from Australia, has a long history of social activism for the rights of LGBTQ + over the past forty years or so. This documentary places Tatchell in an interview with the Lord of the Rings and X Men Star Sir Ian McKellen, asking Tatchell to share firsthand his life experiences as an activist as well as the testimonials of others who have known Tatchell over the years.

Hating Peter Tatchell is an absolutely captivating documentary that immersed me in the life of the charismatic Peter Tatchell and his laudable and important cause instantly. Although I didn’t know Tatchell before watching the documentary, I left the film feeling both informed and oddly inspired. I wouldn’t consider a lot of movies to be a big watch, but Hating Peter Tatchell is one that would fit the criteria. Emphasizing both the importance of being a strong supporter of human rights as well as the perseverance and impact one can truly have for their cause, Hating Peter Tatchell tells a story that must be told, by especially in our modern social climate.

What worked

Hating Peter Tatchell has no shortage of aspects of the film that worked well and deserve credit. From the opening sequence of the film you are locked in the story, the film has a lightning pace that maintains engagement and interest as it progresses. The film achieves an incredible balance of browsing through information quickly while remaining easily digestible and still interesting. There wasn’t a point in the film where my interest in history or Tatchell waned.

Tatchell is an incredibly interesting subject for a documentary, his charm and intelligence shines on screen and in the interviews with McKellen which instantly engaged me in his life story. It is always interesting to see someone truly committed to what they believe in and willing to put themselves in danger to correct the injustice that they have called to speak out against, Tatchells being primarily that of human rights. LGBTQ + community.

Technically the film is excellent easily one of the most crucial elements of the film’s effectiveness is the movie music. The music from the film helps guide the viewer through the eras of the film and establish the tones of the different sections. The score also helps maintain this rapid pace of film editing. Speaking of editing, the technical prowess that went into the editing of the film is mind-boggling. The cuts in the film are perfectly paced and settle well in this fast but not too fast area.

The use of old news footage and guerrilla footage shot on sight during protests works wonders when juxtaposed with interview testimonials, accidentally creating a large cinematography. One aspect of the film that was unexpected was its assessment of Tatchell, the film and the filmmakers clearly have an opinion and perspective on Tatchell, but that doesn’t stop them from looking at Tatchell from an unbiased perspective, potentially highlighting some of its most controversial flaws and activist tactics.

What could have worked better

While minimal, there were some aspects of the film that I thought could have been improved a bit. While the film’s rapid pace is certainly one of the documentary’s greatest strengths, it lends itself to a few issues. There were a few big and heavy streaks that seemed to be speeding up a bit too quickly. While I understand why they got moved so quickly, and in their current form are effective sequences, I thought there was meat on the bones in terms of content that could have been used and explored further. Giving some of these sequences a little time to breathe could have had an even more emotional impact on the viewer.

One specific aspect of the film that could have been developed is that of Tatchell’s assessment. It’s to the filmmakers ‘credit for offering to review the ethics of some of Tatchells’ actions, as some documentary makers may have just talked about these topics, but it could have been explored further. The film has a very short duration, only 90 minutes, and spending a little more time exploring the sides of the dueling opinion regarding some of Tatchells’ actions might have turned out to be even more effective than its current form. An important point to emphasize, however, is that these complaints are really just nit-picking and the fact that I let myself want more is complimentary enough for audiences to come out and see the movie.

Hate Peter Tatchell – Perspectives

The most compelling aspect of Hating Peter Tatchell was that of Tatchells’ cause. There is a very specific perspective that this movie is being told from and I think that’s important. This film explores many topics that are unfortunately still relevant today when it comes to homophobia and the treatment of the LGBTQ + community. There is a section of the film that is devoted to exploring the demonization of gay men during the AIDS crisis it’s really disgusting. Not since Dallas Buyers Club, featuring Matthew McConaughey, Jared leto, and Jennifer garner, has a film so vividly showed the tragedy of this epidemic.

Another section that used an old clip from Margaret thatcher I also had a stomach ache. There is a thought-provoking and compelling assessment of religion as an institution and its opposition to the LGBTQ + community. While these scenes are not easy to watch, I implore the audience to watch them and educate themselves on some of these issues. Hating Peter Tatchell Offers Perspective I’m sure many, including myself, haven’t been aware or experienced firsthand and the importance of watching, learning and listening to people with different experiences can’t be underestimated, it’s the only way we grow.

The verdict

Hating Peter Tatchell is an extremely important and relevant documentary that must be seen. Technically brilliant and expertly directed, the film doesn’t pull the punches and is an incredibly effective exploration of social activist Peter Tatchell and his causes, with his main one being LGBTQ + rights. While it leaves a bit of meat on our bones in terms of diving deeper into some of its subjects, the film shines as educational, heartbreaking and inspirational and is set to top every moviegoer’s watchlist this weekend. end.

Where to look

Watch Hating Peter Tatchell on Netflix today.

Writer-Director: Christophe Amos

Editor: Bergen O’Brien | Producers: Christopher Amos, Veronica Fury, Elton John, Lee Matthews

Composers: Paul Arnold, Andrew Barnabas

