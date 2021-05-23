Profile of David Zaslav, New Discovery-Warner Media Officer

David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, will lead the Discovery-WarnerMedia handset.

Its reputation for speed has given Discovery an edge over Comcast as a merger partner.

Insider says he’s known for building relationships but also being demanding with staff.

Before the pandemic, David Zaslav’s late summer parties in the Hamptons were a legendary networking event for anyone in the media. Over the years, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart and Harry Connick Jr. have performed for an A-List crowd that included Jamie Dimon, Oprah Winfrey, Ron Howard and tennis star Boris Becker, to name a few – a few.

Zaslav, 61, his wife Pam and his adult children mingled with friends from the TV and film industry, Page Six, CNBC and Fox News presenters, plastic surgeons and interior designers. The parties were held on the beach and ended with fireworks and a shark-shaped cake made by the “Cake Boss”.

But storm clouds were on the horizon. In September 2020, Zaslav told a close friend that he was concerned about the fate of the business he had spent 15 years building.

The COVID-19 virus had accelerated the cut of the cord, which caused the loss of subscribers to cable TV channels.

And even as Zaslav prepared for the launch of the Discovery + streaming service, which now has 15 million subscribers, he wondered whether to suggest bundling Discovery with Disney, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Zaslav wondered how he would position himself against people like



Netflix

and Disney without more content and whether it would be forced to sell if it couldn’t get bigger to compete with these companies, with their seemingly bottomless pockets.

The answer would come soon. A missed golf match in February led to an email between Zaslav and AT&T CEO John Stankey, resulting in their boards signing a merger deal on Sunday night.

The combined company, with an enterprise value of $ 120 billion, would unite Discovery with AT & T’s WarnerMedia, which is home to CNN, HBO and Warner Bros.

A person familiar with the deal told Insider that AT&T does not view Comcast as a viable partner because it was likely a slow conversation, held up by thorny regulatory issues. Zaslav, known for quickly giving yes and no to business partners, would be able to move quickly.

And now, the former attorney for Discovery founder John Hendricks is the new media king, tasked with overseeing content spending of $ 20 billion, exceeding Netflix’s $ 17 billion. Together, Discovery and WarnerMedia will cover all genres, from Hollywood movies and TV shows to reality TV, news and sports. More importantly, they are already global.

Zaslav is a master builder

Over the years he has secured the European rights of $ 1.6 billion to the Olympics and the PGA’s golf rights of $ 2 billion; bought Scripps Networks, owner of HGTV and Food Network; and started OWN with Oprah Winfrey.

Zaslav wooed Scripps CEO Ken Lowe for a decade before closing the $ 14.6 billion deal in 2018. Lowe remains on Discovery’s board and a personal friend, a friend of Zaslav said. “How many people survive after a merger? Usually you let people down. He doesn’t.”

In another coup in 2008, Zaslav convinced Winfrey to go into business with him and together create a cable channel.

“He had an incredible talent for developing strong relationships. Oprah Winfrey is a great example of someone who the world wanted to do business with, but David had an incredible talent for making people want to work with him,” said his former boss Tom Rogers. , who was president of NBC Cable where Zaslav was responsible for distribution and new media.

Discovery’s CEO also started laying the groundwork overseas early on, where rival media companies are now trying to expand.

“It’s the only media company I’ve worked with in the past two decades where creating a unified global presence was at the heart of the strategy,” said Joe Ravitch, co-founder of Raine, the investment bank specializing in media.

“Besides, David introduces himself. You can’t say that about a lot of other American CEOs. Talk to David about European or Latin American TV, and he knows the details and the people there.” Zaslav is a board member of Mexican programming giant Televisa, which is now merging with Univision.





Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav speaks on stage during the Discovery, Inc. Summer TCA 2019 Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images for Discovery







“He’s more aggressive than one of the great whites of ‘Shark Week’.

Yet Zaslav’s fight for Scripps created bad blood with Bob Bakish, then chief executive of Viacom, who was significantly outbid on the deal.

“He’s masterful at portraying himself as an awesome Rockland County guy, but underneath, in the middle of a deal he’s more aggressive than one of the great whites at ‘Shark Week’,” a friend said. .

Zaslav is also known as a CEO who keeps tight control over programming costs. He is insensitive and quick to turn executives if they are not performing well, although his main collaborators have been with him for years.

“Sometimes it is difficult for his staff to meet their expectations … but that is characteristic of a good leader who is on a mission,” Discovery founder John Hendricks said of Zaslav.

It’s also known to cut operating costs, which could affect WarnerMedia employees who have already gone through years of restructuring under AT&T. The group has promised $ 3 billion in synergies.

Indeed, after the Discovery and Scripps deal, Zaslav promised to extract $ 350 million in synergies from the company, but by the time the integration was made, the Discovery boss had narrowed his path to $ 1 billion. of dollars.

Brooklyn-born Zaslav attended Rockland County High School, where he was the captain of the tennis team. His Facebook page is full of old-fashioned friendships and trips with former GE CEO Jack Welch.

He is known for wearing the sleeveless fleece vests popular with financial industry executives and for bringing goodie bags to meetings.

Zaslav is also one of the highest paid CEOs in media history. His salary in 2020 was $ 37 million, and the WarnerMedia deal would entitle him to approximately 14.8 million options, worth $ 190 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He used his salary to buy some of the most sought-after real estate, buying the Hollywood home from director “The Godfather” Robert Evans for $ 16 million and buying Conan O’Brien’s apartment in Central Park West. His Greenwich Village home where the WarnerMedia deal was concocted is now on the market, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Discovery Channel began in 1985 with a documentary about the freezing waters of the North Atlantic. It is now available in all corners of the globe.

Managing WarnerMedia’s top assets like HBO and spending a lot on movies and shows is a much different game than the unscripted business that is Discovery’s bread and butter.

But Zaslav is likely to get at least a warm initial welcome. A Warner executive told friends that the unexpected arrival of Zaslav would bring structure and order over the ‘move fast and break things’ style of current WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, whose future with the company is not yet clear. And maybe those legendary parties could do it all over again.