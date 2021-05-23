Disneyland plans to sell $ 100 sandwich





ANAHEIM, Calif. (NEXSTAR) There's no free lunch, but when the bill goes up to $ 100 for a single sandwich, maybe it's time to take a closer look at the menu.

The Disneylands Avengers campus, due to open on June 4, will feature a number of new food and drink options, including dishes from the Ant-Man-inspired Pym Test kitchen. The quick-service restaurant appears to be one of the main dining attractions on the Avengers campus, aside from an adjacent cafe offering beer and cocktails, and a few other food carts and will specialize in price that defies size at unusual scales. (Disney Parks Blog) What about one of those waist-defying foods? You guessed it, a sandwich at almost $ 100. The Quantum-sized Pym-ini sandwich is made with salami, ham, provolone, and a sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia bread and costs $ 99.99. But one take a closer look at the menu reveals that the service suggestion is 6-8 people, which means it is probably much larger than expected. The restaurant also offers a single-serve Pym-ini sandwich for $ 14.49, for those not interested in sharing. The Disney Parks blog previously featured a photo of the smaller Pym-Ini sandwich in its recent Foodie Guide to the Avengers Campus, with what appears to be another much larger sandwich just blurred in the background. Some of Pym's test kitchen items at Disneyand's Avengers campus include the not-so-small chicken sandwich and the Caesar salad with a colossal crouton. (Disney Parks Blog) The oversized entrance makes sense for a restaurant named after Marvel character Hank Pym, whose experiments with Pym's particles and the resizing of matter are one of the central concepts in the Ant-Man series. But still, some Twitter users were left confused by the idea of ​​a $ 100 sandwich, with one calling it crazy even if it feeds several people.

Other themed dishes and snacks at Pym Test Kitchen include a Caesar salad with a colossal crouton, ”as well as a Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, which is accompanied by a huge chicken breast fried on (which is presumably ) a regular-sized bun. Disneys Avengers campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland. Customers who wish to visit the Disneyland Resort are currently required to have a theme park ticket and reservation for the same day.



