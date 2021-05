Grasso’s Garage: Volvo S90 is a luxury contender | Life and entertainment

Consumers historically see Mercedes and BMW as the sole contenders in the luxury sedan market, known for their dream S-Class and 7-Series machines. Large V-8 engines and generous interior space aligned with modern elegance. always make them the best of the rankings, but also of the family budgets. For those in similar markets, but for a smaller dime, consumers turn to Genesis for the same, if not better, luxury, but at a fraction of the cost. But let’s not forget Volvo, the real dark horse, with its S90 sedan. As a Volvo owner, I am slightly biased when I express my loyalty to Volvo, but more importantly, its premium safety and dignity always seems to impress me and consumers. Volvos are reliable, spacious, luxurious and attractive, very important marks in the categories sought by consumers in today’s huge car market. This week’s Grassos Garage tested the Volvos S90 Inscription T8 refill. The roomy sedan is a pleasant ride and for the dollar you would have thought you were riding on a cloud. What we love most about the Volvo brand are its improved sightlines and the S90 is no different. It’s practically a sight-full vehicle, which has always been a hindrance for the Swedish manufacturer in previous years. Our S90 Inscription came with a 2.0-liter Super & Turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an 87-horsepower electric motor, total combined power of 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft. of torque were plentiful and full of energy. Adjustable drive mode settings, eAWD and the eight-speed Geartronic automatic transmission were standard. We took this test over a weekend in the Danbury, Connecticut area for highway and mountain driving fun. The electric powertrain was quiet while torque and overall mileage were impressive, topping 53 eMPG. In the back seats, we brought some friends who appreciated the extra legroom and headroom. For the older ones, it was a success because you didn’t have that standard slope in the back, which diminished the overall passenger enjoyment. In addition, there were air-conditioned seats (heated and cooled) in the back and adjustable electric blinds to keep the sun out included in the lounge package for an additional $ 1,300. Our Platinum Gray Metal was a different color which I really liked. It looked more like a brown overnight, but gray / black during the day, impressive for our S90 T8 for an inexpensive paint option of just $ 750. Safety, security and comfort are all at the top of the ever-growing Volvos luxury car fleet, making it a Grassos Garage favorite. Not only we use it on a trial basis, but for the appropriation and the pleasure on a daily basis. Volvo S90 MSRP: $ 60,050 As tested: $ 70,640 MPG: 30 city / highway / combined, 60 electric / gasoline combo, 53.2 overall average as tested

