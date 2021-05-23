Netflix review: ‘Halston’ follows creator’s decadent descent





Ewan McGregor as Halston This 5-episode series recounted the rise of fashion designer Halston (Ewan McGregor) starting with Jackie Kennedy’s iconic hat in the 1960s. After meeting and designing dresses for Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), Halston formed her creative team consisting of Joe Eula (David Pittu) as her illustrator and Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) as her fit model. He even hired young Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) before he became a director. He then made a deal with David Mahoney (Bill Pullman) of the investment firm Norton Simon to manage his business affairs. This relationship will make Halston a household name, attaching his name not only to dresses, but also to perfume, luggage and furniture. The immense pressure of this arrangement has led Halston down a dark road of drugs and decadence, and toxic relationships with men like Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez). As with previous Ryan Murphy period productions with Netflix like “Hollywood” and “Ratched,” Halston’s world-glam production design from the 1960s to the 1980s was definitely a feast for the eyes. The costume designs were of course meticulously rendered as you would expect. Those scenes where Halston was creating this red dress for Liza or this blue dress from Schumacher’s dyed fabric on Elsa, both on the fly, were very well executed. Ewan McGregor looked like he was having fun playing a proud and sarcastic Halston with all of his fabulous frivolities, like orchids or limos, as well as his dangerous lifestyle of drugs and random lovers. At 50 now, McGregor looked a little too old to play young Halston. Krysta Rodriguez’s Liza Minnelli was a breath of fresh air every time she was on screen. Gian Franco Rodriguez’s annoying male prostitute, Victor, had bad news written all over his big handlebar mustache from the start. This limited series, created by Sharr White and directed by Daniel Minahan, was based on Steven Gaines’ biographical novel, titled “Simply Halston”. Those early parts of personal relationships and Halston’s signature creations were certainly interesting to watch. However, the last part of his downward spiral towards drugs, debt and HIV was already all too familiar ground. The story didn’t really seem like it needed five episodes to tell it. This review originally appeared on the author’s blog, “Fred said. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos