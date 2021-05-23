Hollywood Rewind | Mission Impossible: Tom Cruise’s first mission that started it all

It’s been more than two decades since Mission Impossible, the star of Tom Cruise, first appeared on screen. Who knew at the time that the Mission Impossible movies would turn out to be a franchise freak? Large-screen, gravity-defying glasses with cruising always in shape at the helm. It was Brian De Palma’s film that started it all in 1996. Since then, there has been no turning back for his hero or even his distributor, Paramount Pictures. With each film, the stunts got crazier, as did the leader’s ability to interpret them with finesse.

However, without De Palma’s larger-than-life vision of almost 25 years ago, everything would have come to nothing. In the original film, we see Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and mentor Jon Voight’s Jim Phelps take on a scandalous mission that (SPOILERS FOLLOW) leads them to the untimely death of Phelps. After this incident, Hunt is accused of murdering his boss, so he decides to prove himself innocent by breaking into the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) building in order to retrieve an important case. Here, the makers want you to keep yourself on the edge of your seats by asking this question – “Will Ethan Hunt succeed?” But in the minds of anyone who has seen enough hero-focused movies, there’s no doubt that Cruise’s Ethan Hunt would pass this “ impossible ” test with flying colors. What catches your attention here (or at least caught my attention) are the moves the “super” spy makes before the grand finale.

The crackerjack action play piece that brought Hunt into the CIA building remains one of the best action sequences of all time. There were no planes to jump in, there were no high-speed motorcycles, only an actor hanging from a thread and a single drop of sweat, which, if it fell to the ground, would end it all. De Palma, a master who knew how to create tension without resorting to gadgets, made sure that Cruise wasn’t the only one sweating in the scene. Along with the climactic action at the top of the train, the film reinvents the genre and the actor who will come to symbolize it in Hollywood.

Keep in mind that this was the mid-90s, resources and capital weren’t available in abundance, and most importantly, VFX technology was still more or less in its infancy. Despite the obvious absence of these things, which are so crucial for an actor like MI, the film has become a big hit and spawned six films to date; Cruise had filmed the seventh when he had to stop filming due to the pandemic.

Of course, Mission Impossible has flaws. There’s little character development and even less detail when it comes to the overall script. The plot turns out to be a chaotic mess at times, with reason and logic in the background. Despite these drawbacks, the feature does what it set out to do – let the audience guess the next step. The villain twist was certainly delicious considering the time of its release. And most importantly, we have to thank the OG for giving us a character like Ethan Hunt, who with Mission Impossible: Fallout, has proven to be still the baddest. badass of all!

You can watch Mission Impossible on Amazon Prime Video.