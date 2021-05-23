Ghost Light Episode 4: Theater in the New Normal

Transcription

[Claire Schnatterbeck]: My name is Claire and welcome to the last episode of the Pod-Tone 292 Ghost Light miniseries. Over these past three episodes, I’ve spoken to members of the vibrant Columbia and Barnard theater community to discuss their experiences creating and keeping theater alive over this last virtual year.

Now that more people are being vaccinated and COVID-19 regulations are starting to be lifted, there is hope that in-person theater will start again soon. Starting in April, theaters and smaller entertainment venues were able to open with limited capacity, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to help reopen Broadway by September.

As the stage lights come on and the curtains rise, what can spectators and the audience hope for? Will the world of theater return to the same competition and the same drama, or are there some valuable lessons to be learned from this abnormal year?

For this episode of Ghost Light, I tried to answer these questions and more by chatting with Columbia Musical Theater Society President Eliza Ducnuigeen.

[Eliza Ducnuigeen]: Im Eliza, Im the president of CMTS. CMTSI will always call it CMTS, but that stands for Columbia Musical Theater Society. We are the oldest and most consistent producer in the Columbias musical theater renaissance. In a typical semester, we produced one to two full-scale musicals on the main stage, as well as fun karaoke, community events, and a few specialty cabarets. And for the past few years, we’ve had a 24-hour musical event in the spring, where a creative team and a cast have 24 hours to put together the most complete production of a musical. The problem is the chaos there, not the finished product. But yes, that’s what it was mostly about.

[Claire]: Awesome. So, because the school year is online, what types of productions or events has your group been able to do that differed from what happened in previous years?

[Eliza]: That’s right, so we’ve focused the majority of the energy of our clubs on trying to adapt our regular mainstage programming to the COVID era. So in May 2020, not yet fully understanding the severity of the pandemic, we organized the proposal cycle and came to an agreement with two different creative teams to regularly do musicals on the main stage of fall, as we usually would. . And so over the summer, as it became clear that the wheels were coming off the wagon, so to speak, we wanted to maintain our commitment to these two teams, their vision and their artistic energy. And so we kind of let them lead the way when it comes to the possibility of rethinking the virtual musical process. And so, what ended up happening was that we had a virtual production of Jason Robert Brown’s last five years in November. And then we had another virtual production of The Song Cycle, The Theory of Relativity in December. And these two shows, we were sort of at the mercy of one of the few companies that licenses musicals to amateur entities, because they had to completely rethink their licensing process because the broadcast of material to be broadcast. on the Internet is a very different thing from copyright. would be if we just put on a show in person. It’s a very different bag of chips. And I think they had a hard time convincing a lot of the show creators to agree to new licensing procedures.

Then in terms of community events, something that’s been really difficult for us in planning events that are sort of analogous to the types of things we’ve done in the past is that the sound on Zoom is bad and the synchronicity of the sound is bad. You cannot let one person play the keyboard and make another person sing and synchronize them. It does not work. So we tried to find new ways to bring the community together on Zoom, some of which certainly would have been fun. It did not fill the void left by the loss of this type of in-person programming. So it was very difficult, but I tried to remind the board, mainly to remind myself, that it was a difficult year and that we were in a global crisis. And the more we can bring in a little pinch of musical theater and especially for our new students, the more a pinch of friendship we can provide, that’s what’s really important. So I tried to put on a minimal pressure tone and give it a good effort and see what happens. And if that doesn’t work, it’s not the end of the world. That’s sort of what’s going on.

[Claire]: Because you’ve had this moment of figuring out the transition to find out what you can and can’t do, moving to more theaters is starting to reopen at small capacity in the future, and I know the Barnard theater department is doing some of his main theses in person. My last question would be: what gives you hope for theater in the future? And what do you think the CMTS can learn from this year and make it into productions over the next few years, as things open up and we can come together in person to enjoy theater together? Because, personally, that’s what I love most about theater: sharing and coming together for it.

[Eliza]: Absolutely. I totally agree. Im also a theater major so I am very familiar with what all departments do. This gives me a ton of hope in and of itself, because while things are still a bit awesome on campus, in the fall of 2021 I’m very optimistic that student theater can use all of our parts of the departments model to make truly hybrid theater that might not quite involve an in-person audience, but gives those involved a much more meaningful collaborative experience.

I wouldn’t bet on what the fall semester will look like right now, but I think we’ll at least consider doing that, which gives me a lot of hope. I feel like some might call it youthful idealism, but in fact, what I hope most about the return of theater to campus, and no, is that this break has really offered everyone. those who run a theater, whatever, a good long second to take a break. and reflect on our values. And given all the momentum of Black Lives Matter of 2020 and I just feel like what has really been a principled anti-racist movement in at least one mainstream conversation, at least on campus, if not. is adoption, I’m really hopeful, in fact, that a lot of things about CMTS and campus theater more generally aren’t coming back to normal. I would love to see groups really trying to put structures in place to make auditions and interviews more accessible, to make social spaces more open and inclusive, and to get the word out more and more effectively about how to become members. of organizations, should someone so choose. So I tried to ask some of these questions of myself and our board. Considering the COVID of all of this, we really haven’t been able to answer a lot of questions in practice yet, but I really hope that as we all get out of this next year we can move forward, not go back to what we once were. .

[Claire]: After chatting with Eliza and other theater groups in Columbia, I thought about what I want to see from the theater community going forward. In some ways, I see a silver lining in virtual theater. I have been able to stay in touch with my theater community at home through live broadcast productions that I can enjoy from my dorm, which never could have happened in recent years. But I know it is not sustainable. There is no way to translate the energy of live theater into a virtual stage. These conversations with actors, directors and theater makers solidified my belief in the need for theater. It is so important to share laughter, drama and music with others. In the future, I hope we will not forget that.

I would like to thank Eliza from the Columbia Musical Theater Society for speaking with me. Even though this is the last episode for now, if you’ve had any theatrical experiences that were your phantom light during the pandemic, I’d still love to hear them! Please feel free to email me at [email protected] Thanks for listening to Ghost Light.

Credits:

Content produced by Sam Hyman

Music by Matthew Lucia

Check out the previous episode of Phantom light or listen to our other podcast, The ear.