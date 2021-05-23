Not only Bollywood’s Big B but also King Khan was obsessed with the beauty of Gayatri Devi





Today is the birthday of Gayatri Devi, the former queen of Jaipur, one of the most beautiful women in the world. She was born on May 23, 1919 in London. So, let’s know some of the highlights of Gayatri Devi’s life on her birthday.

Gayatri Devi named in Vogue magazine in the list of the ten most beautiful women in the world. Gayatri Devi’s father was King of Behar and his mother Indra Raje was Princess Maratha of Baroda. Gayatri Devi’s studies were completed in Shanti Niketan and Switzerland. She loved sports since her childhood.

Let us tell you that Gayatri Devi grew up in a magnificent palace and worked in his palace by around 500 servants. Her name Ayesha was also very famous among Gayatri Devi’s friends and family. Not only that, Gayatri Devi was a very good polo player. At the same time, she was used to the car and to the chase. Gayatri Devi was 12 when she first hunted leopard. It was Gayatri Devi who got the first Mercedes Benz W126 and 500 SEL imported to India. The car was then sent to Malaysia. Not only that, she also had a lot of Rolls Royces and an airplane. Gayatri Devi was married to King Mansingh of Jaipur. She was the third queen of Jaipur. She first met Mansingh on the polo field. Gayatri Devi was 21 at the time of the marriage. Mansingh is said to have started loving her as soon as he saw her.

According to reports, Gayatri Devi’s beauty was famous all over the world in her time. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was also obsessed with Maharani Gayatri Devi he was crazy to see. Amitabh wrote in her blog: “ She used to reach the floor of the polo shirt in a silk dress that I used to go to see on the floor. I was going to see her and not the matches ”. Once, when Amitabh went to Jaipur in the middle of filming, Gayatri Devi called him for dinner as well.

Gayatri Devi’s beauty has also been praised by King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview, Shah Rukh called Gayatri Devi the most beautiful woman in the world. A few years ago, it was also reported that the Gayatri Devi biopic was going to be made in which Aishwarya Rai would be in the lead role although the work on the film’s story could not be completed.

