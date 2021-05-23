Italy reps for rock, Flo Rida reps for San Marino, actors of ‘Fire Saga’ for fans of ‘Jaja Ding Dong’

Long before American Idol, The X factor, or The voice before Star searcheven there was the Eurovision Song Contest, which started in 1956. The United Nations Talent Contest, with participants representing 41 countries from across Europe, the UK and the United Nations. Australia is one of the most watched shows on the planet, with an average annual audience of 200 million. But like many other major 2020 events that have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was canceled for the first and only time in the 65-year history of the competitions.

This Saturday, the Eurovision Song Contest returned triumphantly to the Dutch arena in Rotterdam Ahoy in front of a live audience of 3,500 fans, all of whom tested negative for COVID-19. And in another historic moment, the 2021 winner was Zitti E Buoni by Mneskin in four-piece hard rock clad in Italian leather, who formed in high school and rose to fame after coming in second. The X factor Italy in 2017.

Mneskins’ victory marked the first time a rock band has won Eurovision since Finnish rockers Lordi did it with Hard Rock Hallelujah in 2006. We just want to tell all of Europe, the whole world, the rock n roll never dies! shouted Mneskin frontman Damiano David on hearing Saturday’s results.

A controversial rock ‘n’ roll moment from broadcast television when David appeared Snorting cocaine while partying in public with her band mates quickly went viral even before the final verdict was announced. However, in the press conference following the ceremony, David strongly denied this, explaining that the substance on the table was shards of broken glass, and insisting, “I don’t use drugs, please.” , guys. Don’t say that. Really, don’t say that. “

Two more traditional ballads, Frances Barbari Pravi and Switzerlands Gijons Tears, placed second and third respectively. Switzerland had been in the lead for most of the professional part voted by the competition jury, but were supplanted by Italy once the massive public vote was counted. While Mneskin had been the bookmakers’ favorite to win Eurovision 2021, they were still behind Switzerland, France and Malta after the votes of the national juries were revealed, and they only reached first place thanks to the votes of the viewers.

The story continues

Fire Saga, the fictional Icelandic duo of Will Ferrells 20 years in the making Netflix spoofing Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, did not win the Oscar for Best Song last month for the ballad Hsavk and life mimicked art on Saturday, when Icelandic Eurovision Song Contestant Dai Freyr (who had been heavily favored to win last year with Think About Things) also lost, falling to a respectable fourth place after winning briefly led with his new independent. pop entry 10 years. Adding insult to injury, the fact that just a day before the semi-final Freyr announced that he would no longer be able to perform live at Eurovision after a member of his group was tested positive for COVID-19. Dai and the song from the group Gagnamagnis remained in the competition, but footage from their May 13 dress rehearsal was shown instead, while Freyr and his band mates watched the Rotterdam ceremony from a secluded green hall.

However, many delighted viewers said Iceland true winner of this year’s ceremony, while in another moment of life-imitating art, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga The character Olaf Yohansson, played by actor Hannes li gstsson, has been chosen to announce the Icelanders’ votes. Naturally, Yohansson / gstsson angrily and repeatedly asked for the show to play Jaja Ding Dong! before finally getting down to business.

American viewers who watched the Eurovision Song Contest on the Peacock streaming service were probably surprised to see American hip-hop superstar Flo Rida assist San Marinos Senhit during their performance of Adrenalina. (On the UK BBC, confused commentator Graham Norton observed: It’s Flo Rida, the multi-billion dollar rapper. I don’t know why he’s here.) Senhit and Flo Rida closed the competitive part of the Saturday TV show EVSC, lively playing the last outing of the 26 countries represented in the final, but neither this pimp placement, the charisma of the groups on stage, nor the celebrity status of the rappers seemed to give them any advantages: San Marino surprisingly came in 22nd, with just 50 points.

In addition to the Senhit / Flo Ridas duo and superb pretaped rendition of Dais from 10 Years with Gagnamagni, boiler-adapted, Devo-like, keytar-wielding, other campy or just head-scratching performances included the German contestant. Jendriks twee ukulele ditty I Dont Feel Hate featuring a Hamburger Helper-esque dancing hand; Lithuanian electropoppers on the Roop, looking like yellow gables, rush to the disco; Norways Tix wearing Victoria Secret Angel Wings and Iron Chains for the Fallen Angel Power Ballad; and the Finnish nu-metalheads Blind Channel demanding that everyone at the Rotterdam Congress Center Ahoy lift their middle fingers! for Dark Side. (Finland came in sixth, again proving the strength of Eurovisions’ hard-rock voting bloc, but maybe Blind Channel deserved a few extra points for last week’s humorous semi-finals, when they waved a homemade cardboard sign which said: PLAY JA JA DING-DONG!)

In keeping with tradition, each Eurovision Song Contest ceremony takes place in the country that won the previous year. Now that the EVSC is back on schedule after the pandemic, Italy will host the competition in 2022. Perhaps one of next year’s contestants will then play “Jaja Ding Dong”.

Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon, Spotify