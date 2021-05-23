Entertainment
Italy reps for rock, Flo Rida reps for San Marino, actors of ‘Fire Saga’ for fans of ‘Jaja Ding Dong’
Long before American Idol, The X factor, or The voice before Star searcheven there was the Eurovision Song Contest, which started in 1956. The United Nations Talent Contest, with participants representing 41 countries from across Europe, the UK and the United Nations. Australia is one of the most watched shows on the planet, with an average annual audience of 200 million. But like many other major 2020 events that have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was canceled for the first and only time in the 65-year history of the competitions.
This Saturday, the Eurovision Song Contest returned triumphantly to the Dutch arena in Rotterdam Ahoy in front of a live audience of 3,500 fans, all of whom tested negative for COVID-19. And in another historic moment, the 2021 winner was Zitti E Buoni by Mneskin in four-piece hard rock clad in Italian leather, who formed in high school and rose to fame after coming in second. The X factor Italy in 2017.
Mneskins’ victory marked the first time a rock band has won Eurovision since Finnish rockers Lordi did it with Hard Rock Hallelujah in 2006. We just want to tell all of Europe, the whole world, the rock n roll never dies! shouted Mneskin frontman Damiano David on hearing Saturday’s results.
A controversial rock ‘n’ roll moment from broadcast television when David appeared Snorting cocaine while partying in public with her band mates quickly went viral even before the final verdict was announced. However, in the press conference following the ceremony, David strongly denied this, explaining that the substance on the table was shards of broken glass, and insisting, “I don’t use drugs, please.” , guys. Don’t say that. Really, don’t say that. “
Two more traditional ballads, Frances Barbari Pravi and Switzerlands Gijons Tears, placed second and third respectively. Switzerland had been in the lead for most of the professional part voted by the competition jury, but were supplanted by Italy once the massive public vote was counted. While Mneskin had been the bookmakers’ favorite to win Eurovision 2021, they were still behind Switzerland, France and Malta after the votes of the national juries were revealed, and they only reached first place thanks to the votes of the viewers.
Fire Saga, the fictional Icelandic duo of Will Ferrells 20 years in the making Netflix spoofing Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, did not win the Oscar for Best Song last month for the ballad Hsavk and life mimicked art on Saturday, when Icelandic Eurovision Song Contestant Dai Freyr (who had been heavily favored to win last year with Think About Things) also lost, falling to a respectable fourth place after winning briefly led with his new independent. pop entry 10 years. Adding insult to injury, the fact that just a day before the semi-final Freyr announced that he would no longer be able to perform live at Eurovision after a member of his group was tested positive for COVID-19. Dai and the song from the group Gagnamagnis remained in the competition, but footage from their May 13 dress rehearsal was shown instead, while Freyr and his band mates watched the Rotterdam ceremony from a secluded green hall.
However, many delighted viewers said Iceland true winner of this year’s ceremony, while in another moment of life-imitating art, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga The character Olaf Yohansson, played by actor Hannes li gstsson, has been chosen to announce the Icelanders’ votes. Naturally, Yohansson / gstsson angrily and repeatedly asked for the show to play Jaja Ding Dong! before finally getting down to business.
American viewers who watched the Eurovision Song Contest on the Peacock streaming service were probably surprised to see American hip-hop superstar Flo Rida assist San Marinos Senhit during their performance of Adrenalina. (On the UK BBC, confused commentator Graham Norton observed: It’s Flo Rida, the multi-billion dollar rapper. I don’t know why he’s here.) Senhit and Flo Rida closed the competitive part of the Saturday TV show EVSC, lively playing the last outing of the 26 countries represented in the final, but neither this pimp placement, the charisma of the groups on stage, nor the celebrity status of the rappers seemed to give them any advantages: San Marino surprisingly came in 22nd, with just 50 points.
In addition to the Senhit / Flo Ridas duo and superb pretaped rendition of Dais from 10 Years with Gagnamagni, boiler-adapted, Devo-like, keytar-wielding, other campy or just head-scratching performances included the German contestant. Jendriks twee ukulele ditty I Dont Feel Hate featuring a Hamburger Helper-esque dancing hand; Lithuanian electropoppers on the Roop, looking like yellow gables, rush to the disco; Norways Tix wearing Victoria Secret Angel Wings and Iron Chains for the Fallen Angel Power Ballad; and the Finnish nu-metalheads Blind Channel demanding that everyone at the Rotterdam Congress Center Ahoy lift their middle fingers! for Dark Side. (Finland came in sixth, again proving the strength of Eurovisions’ hard-rock voting bloc, but maybe Blind Channel deserved a few extra points for last week’s humorous semi-finals, when they waved a homemade cardboard sign which said: PLAY JA JA DING-DONG!)
In keeping with tradition, each Eurovision Song Contest ceremony takes place in the country that won the previous year. Now that the EVSC is back on schedule after the pandemic, Italy will host the competition in 2022. Perhaps one of next year’s contestants will then play “Jaja Ding Dong”.
Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:
Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon, Spotify
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]