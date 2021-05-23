Tales of the Walking Dead anthology is more of a twilight zone than an American horror story





TWD Universe content director Scott Gimple sinks his teeth Tales of the Living Dead, the franchise’s first anthology spin-off series that will tell stories of “very different” zombies set in the same world as The walking dead. Announced by AMC Networks in September as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or episode arcs focusing on new or existing characters, background stories or other standalone experiences,” these hour-long episodes will resurrect the dead. when Tales Travel back in time to the early days of the zombie apocalypse and tell new stories from across the Walking Dead timeline and universe. “We’re working on it. Our operating principle right now is one-off hours which are very different from week to week,” Gimple said during a stream on Twitch. TWDUniverse. “We’ve left the door open to tell longer stories, maybe in multiple episodes across the universe. We want it to be really flexible. But to start, we want a bunch of very different stories where audiences don’t. not going to know what to expect. “ Instead of a american horror story– a styled miniseries that tells a standalone story per season, often with a recurring cast of actors in different roles, Tales is more like the fuzzy area: Gimple likened the anthology spin-off to a handbag that even explores episodes told with animation and music. Dead characters in the present Walking Dead – now slated about 12 years after the start of the zombie apocalypse – will return for prequels and other tales that will flesh out characters like fan favorite Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and characters who survive the next season finale of the flagship show in Tales. “It comes back to these questions that people have asked about different situations, or what happened with different characters that we’ve had before, and then things that just don’t relate to everything we have. said, “Gimple said. “That’s the kind of thing we want to do. We’re working hard on it.” During the year Walking Dead Universe Special Preview in September, the series creator revealed that in Tales there is “is going to be stories told with old favorites, there will also be stories told with new characters. These stories come from all over the place. Walking Dead timeline, and all over the Walking Dead Universe. We can do different formats and possibly use animation, music, different mediums. We want to surprise people every week with what they will get. “ In a March update on the currently undated series in development at AMC, Walking Dead creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman said Tales marks “a great opportunity to explore many different aspects of Walking Dead Universe, to be able to jump back and forth in time, and also do very different things than what we did on The walking dead so far. “ Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The final season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22 on AMC.







