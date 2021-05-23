Parents in Derry area host Hollywood-themed ball for students after school ball canceled

Derry-area high school students walked their own red carpet on Saturday night at a Hollywood-themed ball planned by parents after the Derry Ball was canceled.

“We (were) happy to do it,” said Linette Copelli, one of the 20 organizing parents. “These children came together and showed a strength that the other classes did not have to show.”

The prom, which took place at Huber Hall in Latrobe, featured movie-themed dinner tables, valet parking, mocktail bar, sparkling ceiling lights, photo ops, a DJ for dancing and a variety of dishes served in porcelain.

Copelli’s daughter Gianna said she was grateful for the opportunity to go to prom, especially as a senior whose junior prom was canceled last year.

“This is the only time in the whole school year that we (have) been able to experience anything normal,” said Gianna. “We were (sort of) already at our lowest point when the community and parents got together and said, ‘OK, we’ll show them how to have a voice’, and stood up for us. … All the students are very grateful.

Copelli said the event was made possible in large part by donations from local businesses, community members and parents for supplies, decorations and food. A raffle raised $ 5,000 and a GoFundMe page raised $ 1,300.

“We had a lot of outpouring from the community, more than not that… someone was mobilizing for the children,” said Copelli. “There were people in the community who helped us sell tickets without children in the neighborhood.”

Local businesses that have provided donations or services include Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Ianni’s, Pitstop Pizza, Dairy Queen, Unity Printing Co., Windswept Promotions, Ridge Insurance, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Lowe’s, and DJ Lizzie Bling & The Camo King.

An effort strewn with pitfalls

However, despite support for the parent-sponsored event, Copelli said, organizers and the students who planned to attend “faced opposition every step of the way.”

According to Heidi Byers, another organizing parent, Derry’s prom was originally scheduled to take place at a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, with the after-party night at Dave & Buster’s. Soon after, the decision was made to go ahead with the prom but to cancel the post-prom night, she said.

Then, with the new coronavirus regulations requiring the ball to be held in Westmoreland County, Byers said Derry decided to move the ball to a barn in Ligonier, which many students were not interested in. due to “certain restrictions” such as a 10 day Quarantine after attending.

Gianna said the 10 days after the Derry Ball would have included climaxing high school events such as the WPIAL playoffs for certain sports and final music concerts, which students – seniors in particular – should have missed.

“The seniors would not have been allowed to end their careers,” said Copelli. “The kids decided the school sponsored prom was not worth it.”

Official ball canceled; Now what?

Copelli said the number of attendees at the official Derry Ball had dropped to around 20, when the school decided to cancel the event.

“We were really, really disappointed and really sad when this happened,” said Gianna. “From there, we discovered that the schools around us (were not) picking the students.”

Additionally, Gianna said the students who were planning to attend the Derry prom had already filled out papers with their prom dates and paid for tickets to the event when the prom was canceled.

“When they (sent the papers) it was like ‘OK, wow, this is really happening,’” Gianna said. “When they canceled it, all these girls had these new dresses, and all these guys had these tuxedos with nowhere to go.

Alisha Mauro, an older graduate, was one of those girls.

“Most of the people in my class have bought a dress before,” Mauro said. “I was a little upset at first and kinda angry because all of our neighboring schools have a graduation party, and they still do whatever our school said we couldn’t do.

Gianna added that some prom dresses can cost over $ 500 and the girls are already starting to go through alterations.

“That’s why it was so important for us (to plan a parent sponsored ball),” said Byers. “Not only do they need a little normalcy and fun, but there’s a lot of money tied to their outfits and everything.”

Prom vs no prom

After the parents decided to plan a separate graduation party, Copelli said some school board members were “very loud and very opposed” to the idea.

“There were threats that if the kids attended the prom they wouldn’t be allowed to go to graduation,” Copelli said, “but these were not direct threats written by the school board.

Copelli says teachers told students they were “irresponsible” if they chose to attend the parent-sponsored prom.

“We also believe that the children were unnecessarily stressed and ridiculed for their presence. … We almost had a “promising” versus “non-promising” mentality within the school. “

However, Copelli said some teachers “behind the scenes” supported the event but could not “support it too much for fear of retaliation from the school board.”

Why the neighborhood was canceled

Dave Krinock, chairman of the Derry School Board, said the ball was called off at the last second due to students’ lack of interest in the various options offered by the district under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We weren’t going to risk nearly 1,900 students for 50 or 60 kids who wanted to go to prom,” Krinock said. “I fully understand their feelings and thoughts, (but the board must have been worried about the end of graduation.”

Many parents were open with the school board during the meetings and asked a variety of questions, which allowed for “good” communication between the groups, Krinock said.

“The administration and the teachers had to jump through hoops. … No one understands the work that kept the schools open during this time, ”Krinock said. “There really isn’t much to say about (the functions outside of school).”

Krinock said the students “deserve” to have a good time, and he’s happy “they’re doing something.”

“It was a quarantine issue. … The chaperones should have bought submarines, ”Krinock said. “There is no animosity.”

In the end, the ball takes place

Regarding the security of covid-19, Copelli said the parent-sponsored ball used a staggered departure for students to arrive at a designated time between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to avoid crowds at the door.

When students arrived with their tickets, they were required to bring a signed waiver and have their temperature checked.

Additionally, Copelli said Huber Hall’s capacity is 300 and with 88 children expected to attend, the ball was just under 30%.

For the dinner part of the evening, the students were offered a semi-buffet-style meal served by parent volunteers, with new plates and cups coming back for a few seconds and sitting with their friends in “bubbles of covid” , said Copelli.

“The prom committee was great,” said Byers. “There are a lot of parents who devote a lot of time and work to it.”

In the end, Mauro said the parent-sponsored prom had turned out “for the best.”

“Going through the last year during the pandemic was really stressful,” Mauro said. “I’m glad we have something this year.”