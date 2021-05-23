Half of California adults fully vaccinated





Half of Californians 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a key milestone before June 15, when the state lifts most pandemic social distancing and capacity restrictions. About 68% of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among residents 65 and older – who received an early preference for vaccination – 89.9 percent have at least one vaccine and 70.6 percent are fully vaccinated. The state has administered nearly 37.8 million doses of the vaccine and takes an average of 255,843 injections per day. The high vaccination rate also comes from the state having one of the lowest average numbers of new cases and deaths from COVID-19 since the early weeks of the pandemic. California counties reported 1,178 new cases on Friday, according to data tracked by this news agency. The state now has a seven-day average of 1,218 daily cases. This is the lowest average since mid-April 2020. Los Angeles County, the largest and hardest-hit in the state, reported 246 cases on Friday, followed by Alameda County with 75 and San Joaquin County with 68. They were followed by counties of San Diego, Sacramento and San Bernardino. California has also recorded 31 new deaths from the virus and now has 36 daily deaths on average over seven days. This is the lowest the average has been since April 6, 2020. Death numbers are based on when these deaths were publicly reported, not when they occurred. Los Angeles County has reported 13 deaths, followed by Orange County with four and Sacramento, San Mateo and Fresno counties with three each. The encouraging measures also include hospitalizations. As of Thursday, 1,326 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 4.9% from the previous day. There were also 325 patients in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19, a drop of 6.1% from the previous day. This is the fewest patients in intensive care since at least March 29, 2020, the earliest date available. In the Bay Area, Alameda County reported 75 new cases on Friday and has recorded a total of 88,483 cases and 1,676 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Contra Costa County has reported 48 new cases and no new deaths for a total of 69,245 cases and 796 deaths. Santa Clara County has reported 26 cases and no new deaths for a total of 118,822 cases and 2,116 deaths. San Mateo County has reported 19 cases and three deaths for a total of 41,999 cases and 573 deaths. And San Francisco has reported 15 cases and no new deaths for a total of 36,531 cases and 541 deaths.

