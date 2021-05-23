Sharjah children reading festival overflowing with joy, Egyptian actor says

Ahmed Amin says the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is very well organized.

Shereen afifi

Famous Egyptian writer, actor and comedian Ahmed Amin is in the United Arab Emirates as a guest speaker at the Sharjah Children Reading Festival (SCRF). Gulf Today sat down with him for an exclusive interview where he spoke about what kids need, from his inspiring journey from leaving his job as editor of a children’s magazine to play theater, to his last success in a leading role in Netflix’s production ‘Paranormal’.

What is your opinion on the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival?

This is my first time at SCRF, the event is joyful and well organized. I liked the idea of ​​the interactive activities.

Before taking action, you worked as an editor for a children’s magazine and drew cartoons. In your opinion, what should be the main objective of the work presented to children: entertainment or education?

Entertainment is important, education and interaction are also important. But the trick is to mix them up so you don’t present a list of boring information. Education is not only science and biology, for example, but it also includes behavior, values, identity, etc. The artistic meal should be balanced, in the same way that doctors recommend a children’s meal.

In the 80s and 90s there were many educational and entertaining art works for children. How do you see the content presented to children these days?

In fact, there is a large number of children’s works that we import from overseas, add Arabic dubbing, and achieve huge success. This has had a negative impact on the production of original Arabic works, but another reason that production companies are not aware of is that children’s media is certainly profitable. Everyone believes in the importance of presenting content for children, of continuing to try to convince production companies to launch good comprehensive programs targeting the Arab child.

The year 2014 was a turning point in your career, when you decided to quit a steady office job as editor of a children’s magazine, and do what you love which is acting. You started playing through the low production “30 Seconds” using only your cell phone and posted it on Facebook and YouTube. It was a great success and the starting point of a thriving acting career. How did you do that? Who encouraged you? And how do you manage the financial responsibilities of the family at this time?

“There is no doubt that every person has a special side, that if he started using it in a good way, he will feel like he has superpowers. The important thing is to know your strengths, my advice is to find what you like and start doing it, and the results will amaze you.

“As for financial responsibilities, they need management and planning. I started producing short films and creating content before I quit my job. I stopped spending, unless it was necessary, to save enough money to live on after quitting my job. My wife encouraged me.

In 2020, you starred as Dr. Refaat Esmail, a retired physician who leads a life full of paranormal experiences, in Netflix’s very first Egyptian ‘Paranormal’. It is an adaptation of the popular horror book series by Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfiq, Ma Waraa Al Tabiaa “Paranormal”, which has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. . The show was a huge success.

“The success of the show (Paranormal) instantly put me in the spotlight, and gave decision-makers in the field confidence in me as an actor. I really needed it, because unfortunately some people think that comedians are not real actors. Also, because I made myself known through programs and not through dramas. “

After the success of “Paranormal”, will you focus more on dramatic roles?

Never am I looking for a good story and a director who can skillfully tell a story whether it’s a comedy, a light comedy or a drama. Wherever the good story goes, I go.

Are there any similarities between you and Refaat Esmail, the character you played in Paranormal?

I felt some strange similarities when I got closer to the character, like being shy and introverted. I enjoy my time with myself. Also, I look like Refaat in meditation. The difference is that I think out loud and love to play with children.

What are your upcoming work?

I’m getting ready for my first film and started rehearsing for a theater performance with Akram Hosni and me.