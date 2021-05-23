Connect with us

How Hollywood stars are allowed to enter Australia after being struck by the American crown

Inside Australia’s ‘Hollywood visa’ allowing wealthy celebrities such as Zac Efron and Natalie Portman to move to Australia after fleeing Covid-stricken US

By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia

Over the past year or so, Australia has been inundated with Hollywood stars who have made the Down Under their home, either permanently or temporarily.

With coronavirus cases soaring in America, large numbers of Hollywood stars and their families are traveling to Australia to work and enjoy a safer lifestyle.

Figures such as Zac Efron, Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman were able to move Down Under under a ‘large investor visa’, which allows US citizens to move as long as they invest at least $ 5 million in funds approved by local government.

This visa allows its holder to stay in Australia for up to four years and three months, and costs $ 7,880 to purchase – a drop in the ocean for those who apply.

Plus, only guests can apply for this ultra-exclusive visa.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the amount of these visas granted during the last 12 months has increased from 6,000 to 14,000.

It comes amid a flurry of A-list arrivals in recent months, with a steady stream of Hollywood stars relocating and shifting their plans to a largely coronavirus-free Australia.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale landed in Sydney earlier this year to film the new Marvel blockbuster.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn also visited Australia earlier this year, before filming their new political thriller Gaslit.

Another Hollywood heavyweight, Zac Efron, has been living in the Down Under for the past year.

In August 2020, it was reported that the 33-year-old had been living quietly in Byron Bay for “ months ”, with sources suggesting he was moving there to escape the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Sources alleged that the actor “ plans to list his home in Los Angeles in the near future ” and that he is “ burnt out to live in Hollywood and the surrounding area. ”

Earlier this year, Zac confirmed that his hit Netflix show Down To Earth would be returning for a second season and he traveled to Australia to film the series.

