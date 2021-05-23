‘SNL’ Cold Open Revisits ‘Unusual Circumstances’ of Past Year Amid COVID-19 – The Hollywood Reporter

Saturday Night Live kicked off its Season 46 finale with a cold opening that remembered the “unusual circumstances” of the past year amid COVID-19.

Instead of a sketch, the cast gathered and recalled memories of the early months of the outbreak. “This year has been crazy,” remarked Aidy Bryant at the top of the segment. “So crazy it drove a lot of us crazy,” said Cecily Strong.

Bowen Yang added, “We have gone from very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person.” Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon spoke about COVID-19 precautions that “led to a lot of confusion” when cast members were not allowed to kiss.

“Everyone was running away from New York, but Lorne was like, we should go back… for the comedy,” Ego Nwodim recalls.

“I can’t believe I went an entire season without testing positive… for COVID,” said Pete Davidson. McKinnon recalled that initially, audience members were mostly first responders and other medical staff – which doesn’t necessarily make comedy’s best guests. “In the middle of our show, a guy in the audience was reading a medical text,” Strong said with a laugh.

Chris Rock appeared briefly in the open, noting that he hosted the first episode of the season, which “feels like six years ago.” He said, “This is how the world was in a mess when I organized, okay?” recalling that he wanted Kanye West as a musical guest, but couldn’t do it because he was running for president.

“Most of the time we remember how lucky we were to have a job at a time when so many people were out of work,” said Kenan Thompson.

– Saturday night live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 23, 2021

The queen’s gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy hosted the episode, with rapper Lil Nas X as musical guest.

“Now that you hear my accent, you might be surprised to learn that I was born in Miami, grew up between Argentina and London, and my mother tongue is Spanish, hence legally my ethnicity. is fashion week, ”said Taylor-Joy during her monologue.

The actress joked that for many people, their 40s characterized by two TV shows: The queen’s gambit and Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness. Speaking of the first, Taylor-Joy said, “I’m happy to say that after watching the show millions of people bought chess sets, and dozens of them actually learned to play. But if you are one of those people who thinks chess is too hard, don’t worry – it isn’t. Sharing a few key moves, Taylor-Joy demonstrated some of his very serious expressions often used while performing on the series.

SNL The Instagram account reported that, according to safety regulations, all guests at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza must be fully immunized to attend the final check-in. Upon arrival, physical vaccination cards had to be presented as proof.

In Weekend Update, Davidson shared some of his experiences with masks during the pandemic. “I was actually excited when I found out we had to wear masks because I thought – it sounds really bad to say – less people would recognize me,” he said. “But it didn’t work because everyone can still recognize me in my eyes. You see someone who looks like he’s waking up and hasn’t slept in days, that’s me.

Towards the end of the episode, Beck Bennett posed as Vin Diesel for a bit of a comeback in theaters. “For over a hundred years, there has been one place where we all came together for entertainment: the movies,” he said in character. “There is nothing like it. Popcorn. The previews. The pretzels. And don’t forget, the movies. I’m talking about the tickets, the butter, it’s really amazing. We have been home for too long. It’s time to get back to rugs, cup holders, armrests, towels. When the film is not strong enough, when the film is a little too strong, I guess you could say that there is something for everyone, only in the cinema. “