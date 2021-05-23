Actor Keerthy Suresh receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shares photo





Professionally, Keerthy Suresh has a number of projects in his pipeline, including Mohanlals Marakkar and Rajinikanths Annaatthe.

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who works primarily in Tollywood and Kollywood films, recently shared with fans on social media that she had taken a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing a photo where a healthcare professional is seen giving him the vaccine, Keerthy wrote: #TakeTheJab. The 28-year-old actor wears a blue and white striped dress and a white mask. Several celebrities, including actor Nayanthara, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, actors Gautham Karthik and Radhika Apte, among others, took their first COVID-19 vaccine last week and also urged eligible fans to get the shot. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in director of Venky Atulri Rank From. The romantic comedy film hit theaters on March 26 of this year. Produced by Sithara Entertainment, Rank Of stars actors Nithiin and Keerthy in the lead roles, while it stars actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth, among others in other important roles in the film. The Tollywood movie has a PC Sreeram cinematography, while Naveen Nooli was roped up as the film’s editor. Keerthy Suresh has several projects up his sleeve. She is working on the next Telugu movie Sarakaru Vaari Paata, where she will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu. Directed by director Parasuram, the film is slated to hit big screens in January next year, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The project is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and is currently in production. She is also awaiting the release of the movie Mollywood Marakkar which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2019. Directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film stars an ensemble cast that includes actors Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthi Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini, Prabhu , Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. She will also be sharing the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming Kollywood film. Annaatthe. She is currently filming for the upcoming Telugu sports drama Good luck Sakhi and in the next Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham, where she will be seen alongside director Selvaraghavan. READ ALSO: Superstar Rajinikanth Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in Chennai







