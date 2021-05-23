Method Man is making big strides in Hollywood

Method Man has taken his acting career seriously since landing his first major role on HBOs OZ in 2001 and has built a resume over the years with roles on shows such as The Wire, Luke Cage and most recently Starzs Power Book II: Ghost. The Wu-Tang MC is now making his presence felt behind the scenes as he and his manager, Shauna Garr, formed their own Six AM company, An Entertainment Co.

The company will specialize in projects distributed through streaming and social media platforms and any other relevant technology related to traditional TV and theatrical releases. According to Variety, Six AM, An Entertainment Co. will produce a diverse range of content from countless perspectives for audiences of all ages.

The company’s first project will be How high 3 who will reunite Method Man with his marijuana mate and partner in the Redman rhyme. The upcoming film project was recently sold to Universal 1440 and for years fans have been asking the two to reunite for the cult classic. the Blackout! The duo also recently appeared together in a smoking edition of Verzuz for 4/20 and fans also requested a reboot in the comments during the performance.

Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly were recast for How high 2 in 2019. Garr produced How High 2 for MTV and also produced the first film. Method Man is also executive producer of the Hulu Wu-Tang: An American Saga series and has shown his acting prowess in blockbuster films such as Redtails, belly and 187. He currently stars in the Netflix movie Concrete cowboy alongside Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Lorraine Toussaint and Jharrel Jerome. Check out the trailer for Concrete cowboy on the next page.