TRNSMT boss says test concerts show time to green light events in Scotland





Festival director Geoff Ellis has urged concerts to be given the green light in Scotland after trial concerts in England prove to be safe. Ellis, whose TNSMT festival takes place in September, urged the prime minister to announce dates for the reopening of the live entertainment industry after Covid-19. Ellis, who attended one of the test concerts in Liverpool where the Blossoms group performed in front of 5,000 spectators, said: It seems to have been a big success and is very good news. People say it shows that going to concerts is safer than shopping, but that’s not entirely true. The people who were going had to do some tests before, so some precautions were already taken.





(Image: TRNSMT)

But it’s encouraging and makes me more confident than ever that TRNSMT will move forward in September. The UK government has monitored Covid’s test events, including three FA Cup matches at Wembley Stadium, the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield and the Brit Awards in London O2. Last week it was reported that ministers will be informed that only 15 out of 58,000 people have tested positive for Covid. But Ellis said the uncertainty was robbing the entertainment industry of a summer windfall, adding: The Scottish government’s cautious approach is doing a lot of harm to businesses here. They need to start putting dates on it. We need people to be safe from Covid, but with the vaccination program which has been so successful, I hope things will start to return to normal soon. Donald Macleod, owner of The Garage and Cathouse Rock Club, said: The restrictions are causing catastrophic damage. Don’t miss the latest news from Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.







