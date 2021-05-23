Star Trek Discovery actor provides update on potential Article 31 fallout





Shazad Latif, who played Ash Tyler on Star Trek Discovery, gives fans an update on the Section 31 series and why it takes so long to develop.

Star Trek: Discovery Actor Shazard Latif gives details on long-running spinoff series Section 31. Article 31 was introduced for the first time Star Trek in the series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and has been incorporated into various Star Trek properties including Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Lower Bridges, and Star Trek: Into Darkness. Section 31 is a defense organization that performs secret missions for Starfleet and shows another side of the utopian world than Star Trek portrayed normally. A Section 31 series starring Michelle Yeoh was first announced in development in 2019 for the CBS All Access streaming service. The season finale of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 featured Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) being recruited into the organization setting up his involvement in the series. Yet since the show’s announcement, little progress has been made. Now CBS All Access has become Paramount + and various others Star Trek series like Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have received the green light. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Star Trek: Every Major Character Who Joined Section 31 In an interview with Digital spy promote The pursuit of love, Latif offered an update to fans on the status of Section 31. Although he did not give concrete details, he said there had been slight rumblings and that it depended on the schedule. each. He didn’t say what schedule was of concern, but he’s probably referring to Yeoh and producer Alex Kurtzman. Latif said: “It’s just slight yes, slight questions, but I have no idea. I think it depends on people’s schedules.” Yeoh had become an important part of Star Trek: Discovery season 3. Although she is no longer in the series, she is currently set to star in Marvel Studios’Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings, as well as Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 as Dr. Karina Mogue. Two suites at Crazy Rich Asians are also in development and she is expected to play a role in these films. Meanwhile, Kurtzman is busy overseeing the various Star Trek serial for Paramount + includingStar Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Bridges, and now two series to come, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Currently, Paramount + has no shortage of Star Trek series for fans of Tide, currently aiming to reach a wide range of audiences.Kurtzman and Paramount + have their hands full with several others Star Trek shows, which means fans will likely be waitingSection 31for a certain time. However, with Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in development and a new season of Star Trek: Picard along the way, it is always possible that more seeds for the exhibit in section 31 will be planted in these sets. Next: Star Trek: Why Section 31 Divided The Fandom Source: Digital spy Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6 is bad news for June and Nick fans

About the Author Richard fink

(115 articles published)

Richard Fink is a news writer for Screen Rant. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 with a degree in Film and Media Production. He enjoys the finer things in life, like Diet Coke on a hot summer day. Richard is a fan of everything Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and movie history. More from Richard Fink







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos