Pantages Theater moves ‘Hamilton’ opening to August 17

LOS ANGELES It was a long intermission, but the wait to see Hamilton on stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theater just got much shorter.

What would you like to know “Hamilton” will open at Pantages on August 17th

The opening was previously scheduled for October 12

Safety measures may include requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test

The theater hosted a vaccine pop-up with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show

The theater has announced a new opening date on August 17. That’s two months earlier than previously reported and 523 days after the show was abruptly forced to hold the curtain.

After such a long intermission, Sabrina Sloan walked into the Pantages Theater on Friday morning and her heart exploded.

I have goosebumps just in the theater, she said, beaming. It’s been a year and a half since I’ve been to a theater, and I can’t wait.

Unlike Aaron Burr, she doesn’t have to. It was during a call from Zoom that she and the cast learned that their first performance had been moved until the end of the summer.

It was like Oh my God! Yes! We can go back! But also a little anguish I think, she said.

For Sloan, it’s really a homecoming. She first arrived at the Pantage Theater as a member of the audience.

I’m pretty sure I saw “Phantom of the Opera” with my dad here when I was 6 or 7, she recalls. Very young.

She then returned as a performer, taking the Hollywood scene on several occasions, including in a production of In the Heights with Lin-Manuel Miranda. She was due to play Angelica Schuyler in the Hamilton cast which was due to open for a lengthy screening at the theater in March 2020.

This production was halted just as they were about to start previews.

This particular cast never actually performed this show together for an audience. So that makes it, you know, even sweeter, Sloan said.

Of course, August is still three months away and Los Angeles County health official Dr Muntu Davis said how things go will depend on what happens after the hospital reopens. States target of June 15.

I think, you know, the theater plans for the best and if people are fully immunized it really helps, he said. In fact, the theater was preparing to host a pop-up on vaccines. As an encouragement, they offered a pair of free tickets to the popular musical.

Even if the situation continues to evolve, Broadway in Hollywood has developed COVID-19 safety protocols that include wearing masks and handy disinfectant.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test may also be required, as the theater is currently planning to reopen at 100% capacity, which Dr Davis said could make some people uncomfortable.

Just being side by side with people, especially people they don’t know, will be a shock factor, he said.

I think it will be a fit for everyone, Sloan agreed, but they were all together. Were all coming out of this crazy moment together.

Not being a stranger to Angelica, Sloan feels ready to go straight from zero to eight shows a week.

I should be able to put on the corset and go out and go, she laughed.

She can’t wait to have an audience again, not because of the applause, but because of the community.

The tears and the breath they take with us told the story because it’s different every night, she said, standing in the empty house amid a sea of ​​plush red velvet seats. This is what I cherish in the theater.

It’s also why she can’t wait to walk into the room where this is happening.