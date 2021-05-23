Entertainment
Pantages Theater moves ‘Hamilton’ opening to August 17
LOS ANGELES It was a long intermission, but the wait to see Hamilton on stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theater just got much shorter.
What would you like to know
- “Hamilton” will open at Pantages on August 17th
- The opening was previously scheduled for October 12
- Safety measures may include requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test
- The theater hosted a vaccine pop-up with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show
The theater has announced a new opening date on August 17. That’s two months earlier than previously reported and 523 days after the show was abruptly forced to hold the curtain.
After such a long intermission, Sabrina Sloan walked into the Pantages Theater on Friday morning and her heart exploded.
I have goosebumps just in the theater, she said, beaming. It’s been a year and a half since I’ve been to a theater, and I can’t wait.
Unlike Aaron Burr, she doesn’t have to. It was during a call from Zoom that she and the cast learned that their first performance had been moved until the end of the summer.
It was like Oh my God! Yes! We can go back! But also a little anguish I think, she said.
For Sloan, it’s really a homecoming. She first arrived at the Pantage Theater as a member of the audience.
I’m pretty sure I saw “Phantom of the Opera” with my dad here when I was 6 or 7, she recalls. Very young.
She then returned as a performer, taking the Hollywood scene on several occasions, including in a production of In the Heights with Lin-Manuel Miranda. She was due to play Angelica Schuyler in the Hamilton cast which was due to open for a lengthy screening at the theater in March 2020.
This production was halted just as they were about to start previews.
This particular cast never actually performed this show together for an audience. So that makes it, you know, even sweeter, Sloan said.
Of course, August is still three months away and Los Angeles County health official Dr Muntu Davis said how things go will depend on what happens after the hospital reopens. States target of June 15.
I think, you know, the theater plans for the best and if people are fully immunized it really helps, he said. In fact, the theater was preparing to host a pop-up on vaccines. As an encouragement, they offered a pair of free tickets to the popular musical.
Even if the situation continues to evolve, Broadway in Hollywood has developed COVID-19 safety protocols that include wearing masks and handy disinfectant.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test may also be required, as the theater is currently planning to reopen at 100% capacity, which Dr Davis said could make some people uncomfortable.
Just being side by side with people, especially people they don’t know, will be a shock factor, he said.
I think it will be a fit for everyone, Sloan agreed, but they were all together. Were all coming out of this crazy moment together.
Not being a stranger to Angelica, Sloan feels ready to go straight from zero to eight shows a week.
I should be able to put on the corset and go out and go, she laughed.
She can’t wait to have an audience again, not because of the applause, but because of the community.
The tears and the breath they take with us told the story because it’s different every night, she said, standing in the empty house amid a sea of plush red velvet seats. This is what I cherish in the theater.
It’s also why she can’t wait to walk into the room where this is happening.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]