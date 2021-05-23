Several police agencies disperse crowds of TikTok revelers in Huntington Beach – Orange County Register





An invitation to a birthday party that went viral on social media app TikTok drew hundreds of revelers to Huntington Beach on Saturday night, prompting large numbers of police from Huntington Beach and surrounding agencies in the seaside town to disperse energetic crowds. Police are doing their best to block the streets and keep revelers in downtown Huntington Beach under control. The pop-up party started with a TikTok video invitation that went viral. https://t.co/bWYhx0t5ga pic.twitter.com/jrLsA1OhyP – CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 23, 2021 Dubbed Adrian’s Kickback, a crowd of at least 400 began to gather as early as Friday night around a rescue tower in Huntington Beach, said Lt. Brian Smith, spokesman for the Huntington Beach Police Department. . When members of the crowd started throwing fireworks near the beach fireplaces around 9 p.m. Friday, officers declared a gathering illegal and the crowd dispersed. Saturday night drew an even larger crowd, with at least 1,000 people again gathered near the rescue towers and homes around 7 p.m., police said. Likewise, officers dispersed the crowds once the revelers started climbing to the top of a rescue tower and firing more fireworks. Huntington Beach Police called nearby agencies to send more officers to help monitor the large crowds making their way to the pier and downtown, Smith said. Officers arrested at least one individual near the pier, said Smith, who was not immediately able to provide further details of the incident. Huntington Beach Police noted on the department’s Twitter account on Saturday that “as is the case with ALL large gatherings in Huntington Beach, we have taken steps to prepare for a potential increase in visitors this weekend. end due to a promoted rally that generated significant interest on social media. media.” The ministry warned visitors that there should be no alcohol or drug use on the beach and no fireworks, and noted that it was “taking important steps to prepare for the potential influx of visitors, especially by working closely with our regional public safety partners. To this end, the HBPD will also strictly enforce all applicable laws and ordinances throughout the weekend. “ The party started with a now-deleted video posted to TikTok by user adrian.lopez517, inviting people to his Beach Fire Birthday Party at 7:30 p.m. on May 22. The post urged people to “BYOE” or, “Bring all your own.” Since then, the hashtag “AdriansKickBack” has garnered 182.6 million views on the app. The invitation prompted people from all over California and other states to attend the party. A group of revelers told TV reporters they had traveled from Stockton. A TikTok user said he came from Detroit to join the party. All this because of anything: https://t.co/fGYapWByJz – Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 23, 2021 Images taken from the beach showed crowds dancing to music, taking videos and launching fireworks with laughter and screams. There were also footage of officers ordering revelers to leave the beach. Subsequent footage showed officers dressed in riot helmets, armed with batons, pushing an individual to the ground and handcuffing him. Other footage showed more officers wearing riot helmets and armed with less lethal guns as they lined up towards the crowds that had gathered in the city center. #RUPTURE: Huntington Beach Police are trying to disperse large crowds of people drawn to the city beach by a social media post.https://t.co/XDGKCpNR23 – FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 23, 2021 At 10 p.m., officers remained in the area to evacuate the gatherings.







