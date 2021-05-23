Most Popular Actors Ranked by Instagram Followers

Many of the actors behind Schitt’s Creek fan favorite characters also have popular Instagram accounts. Here are the best, sorted by subscribers.

Schitts Creek is one of the most beloved comedies of recent years, and while the series may be over now, it still has many dedicated fans and has made a big mark in pop culture. Many actors and actresses were relatively well known, especially in the United States, before the show started. But, they have now gained fame and popularity because of how popular the series has become.

RELATED: Schitts Creek: 10 Most Heartwarming Moments In The Full Circle

Overall, the most popular Instagram actors based on the series share what you would expect, with the main characters having more followers than the second. However, it should be noted that Eugene Levy and Catherine OHara, the two most famous stars, are not featured on Instagram.

9 Karen Robinson: 63.4k subscribers

Karen Robinson is an actress who was rather underused on the show, but, while Ronnie could be a supporting character, she was a great addition to the cast. She probably doesn’t have as many followers as some of the other cast members because her role was much smaller, but she still does well for herself on the platform. Karen posts numerous photos of herself wearing stylish outfits and also promotes projects she is working on.

8 Tim Rozon: 146k subscribers

Except for the most dedicated fans, a lot of people might not recognize Tim Rozon right away because he looks so different from what he did on the show. Rozon played Mutt, Alexis’ love interest for a while. Although Mutt wasn’t there for very long, he had a big impact on Alexis. Rozon posts a lot of photos of himself going through his life. And, his popularity also reflects the fact that he has played roles in other series such as Wynonna Earp.

7 Jennifer Robertson: 163,000 subscribers

Jennifer Robertson is instantly recognizable for her role as Jocelyn Schitt, and she has around 20,000 more followers than the actor who played Jocelyn’s son. While Jocelyn may have been under the Rose family, fans often found her hilarious, Jennifer posts selfies and other snapshots of her daily life, but she also posts plenty of photos promoting the current project. she’s working on. role on Ginny and Georgia. It seems that his career continues to develop.

6 Dustin Milligan: 189,000 subscribers

Dustin Milligan is best known for his role as Ted on Schitts Creek, but he also played a notable and long-standing role in the 90210 remake series. So it’s no surprise that he has a fair amount of followers, especially since he is an attractive man by convention.

RELATED: Schitts Creek: 10 Unpopular Opinions (According to Reddit)

His Instagram is also quite interesting because while he occasionally posts a photo of himself and his life, like the photo above with his dog, he mostly posts a lot of memes. He has a rather humorous diet.

5 Noah Reid: 472,000 subscribers

Noah Reid became beloved by many people because he played the lovable and endearing Patrick Brewer. Given that the love story between Patrick and David has been so popular with fans, it’s no surprise that the actors who played the characters also have a large fan base. Noah Reid posts numerous photos related to his music career as well as messages from himself and his wife. He has a rather artistic Instagram.

4 Sarah Levy: 518k subscribers

Sarah Levy may not have such an important role in Schitts Creek like her father, Eugene, or her brother, Dan, but she is still very much adored by the fans. Sarah played Twyla on the show, and while Twyla was a supporting cast member, her compassion and kindness made fans love the character. She posts plenty of photos of her life and family, so fans will love to see the Levy family together in her photos.

3 Emily Hampshire: 707k subscribers

While Emily Hampshire might have had other TV and film roles before Schitts Creek, playing Stevie Budd is by far her most famous role. Fans truly fell in love with Stevie because she was one of the most relatable characters, and they really wanted the character to find happiness and success.

RELATED: Schitts Creek: Stevies 5 Best Tips (& His 5 Worst)

She posts photos of herself and her life as well as images promoting Schitts Creek and other projects she is currently working on. Fans can’t wait to see what she does next.

2 Annie Murphy: 1.5 million

Annie Murphy was clearly rather perfectly chosen for the role of Alexis Rose. The character was hilarious and a bit selfish, but over time she grew into a more mature person who took charge of her life. Plus the crazy stories from his past are so funny. Murphy posts photos of herself and humorous moments, but she’s also active in posting about social and political causes close to her heart. She definitely keeps fans engaged by changing the type of content she offers.

1 Dan Levy: 4.3 million

It’s probably no surprise that Dan Levy has the most Instagram followers of any actor on the show, considering he’s truly been such a star. Fans loved David Rose, and Dan Levy used his platform to promote LGBT + issues and advance his career. He recently starred in the film The happiest season on Hulu. He often promotes and talks about the awards won by the series and sets up photos from photo shoots.

NEXT: Schitts Creek: Davids Slow Transformation (In Pictures)



following

The 10 funniest gags on ABC’s the Goldbergs







About the Author