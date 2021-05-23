Drake, The Weeknd ready for a big night at the Billboard Awards





NEW YORK – Some of the Grammys’ biggest critics, who felt left out at the famous awards show, will take center stage at another event: the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd called the Grammys last year when he didn’t earn a single nomination for his 2021 show, despite having the biggest song of the year with Blinding Lights and a multi-platinum album with multiple hits with After Hours. But at Sunday’s Billboard Awards, he’s the top contender for 16 impressive awards. With 27 wins, Drake is the most decorated artist in Billboard Awards history. He is up for seven accolades this year and will receive the Artist of the Decade award. Drake won four Grammys and The Weeknd won three although they were limited to wins in the rap and R&B categories, instead of winning awards like album, song or record of the year. But Canadian artists will fight for the top prize for Best Artist at the Billboard Awards, where the competition includes Taylor Swift and late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. Despite its dominance in the charts and streaming services, Juice WRLD was also snubbed at the Grammys, which took place in March. Pop Smoke was limited to one best rap performance nomination for the hit Dior. However, Swift won Album of the Year for the third time with evermore. The Weeknd, Swift, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will compete for the best album on the Billboard 200, alongside Lil Baby. For the Top Hot 100, nominees include Blinding Lights from The Weeknd, Rockstar from DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, Go Crazy from Chris Brown and Young Thug, I Hope from Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth and Mood from 24kGoldn and iann dior. Unlike other awards where committees determine nominees, Billboard Awards finalists are based on album and digital sales, streaming, radio broadcast, and social engagement. The nominees for the 51 categories are based on the graphical period of March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021. This is why controversial country singer Morgan Wallen is nominated for six awards. Because Wallen was filmed using a racial slur earlier this year, he was not allowed to compete in the Academy of Country Music Awards or the CMT Music Awards. But despite the fallout, he had major success on the country and pop charts with several songs from his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album. Billboard Awards producer Dick Clark Productions banned Wallen from appearing on the show. But Sunday will be packed with other A-listers: Performers include The Weeknd, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and SZA, Twenty-One Pilots, DJ Khaled with HER and Migos, Karol G, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello and Pink, who will win the ICON award. Presenters include Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Swizz Beatz, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Rene Elise Goldsberry, Lena Waithe and Dixie DAmelio. After The Weeknd, DaBaby is the second most nominated actor with 11. Pop Smoke won 10 posthumous nominations, while Barrett is the leading female nominee with nine. Others who have won multiple nominations include Bad Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Justin Bieber. AJR, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby will also perform on Sunday, where rapper-activist Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award.

