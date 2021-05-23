Dungeons & Dragons movie features Shadow & Bone’s daisy head





Shadow & Bone actress Daisy Head, who plays Genya on the show, joins the cast of a film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons with Chris Pine.

Shadow and bone Actress Daisy Head has been added to the cast of an upcoming film adaptation of Dungeons and dragons by Paramount Pictures. The English actress plays Genya Safin in the recent hit Netflix fantasy series, based on a new series by Leigh Bardugo. Since its invention in the 1970s, classic fantasy storytelling has grown into a cultural phenomenon responsible for popularizing role-playing as a format for other tabletop and video games. A previous film adaptation of the game in 2000 was deemed unsuccessful but produced two sequels. Related: Stranger Things: Every D&D Monster Referenced, So Far Deadline reports that Paramount and eOne have added Daisy Head to the cast of theirDungeons and dragonsrestart of the film. Head’s role in the film has yet to be revealed. The film will feature a set molded in the spirit of the game’s “party” players.Dungeons and dragonsalso cast Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Judge Smith and Sophia Lillis. Jason Wong was recently added to the cast as a character named Drallas. The film is set in the Forgotten Realms, one of the many fantastic worlds that exist withinD & D, or we can assume that Head’s character is someone who would normally exist there. Pine and Rodriguez take on the role of the escaped prisoners from the film with Grant as his villain, Forge Fletcher. Lillis will play a character named Doric. Production has started with a planned release date of March 3, 2023. Here is the official synopsis for ParamountDungeons and dragonsadaptation, co-written and co-directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley: “An ex-Harper turned thief escapes from prison with his partner, a barbarian, and finds a talented wizard and a new druid on their team in an attempt to steal the cheating con artist who stole all their loot from the heist that Landed them behind bars and used him to settle down as Lord of Neverwinter. Only the traitor is allied with a powerful red wizard who has something far more sinister in store. Led by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and with Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. “ Next: Everything Dungeons & Dragons Stole From The Lord Of The Rings Source: deadline Black Adam Set Photo Gives First Look at Dwayne Johnson in Costume

Roxie Pell is a TV and movie news editor for Screen Rant and uses that as an excuse to watch hours of TV every day, which she used to do before anyway. Previously, she worked as the social media editor of The Week, covered New York news for Gothamist, and blogged about books at The Rumpus. Roxie has been to Estonia before to review hotels and restaurants for Frommers travel guides and everyone there absolutely loved her. She is currently indoctrinating the youth of New York as a tutor for college professors. She also makes herself an actress and a comedienne, which unfortunately means that she does improvisation from time to time. His favorite films are Rogers and Hammersteins Cinderella, A Cinderella Story, Cinderella Man and Cinderella. You can follow her on Twitter @roxie_pell if you want. More from Roxie Pell







