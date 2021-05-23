Entertainment
Did you know Taapsee Pannu had his big break in Bollywood without going for an audition?
In a very short period of time, Taapsee Pannu has carved out his own niche by giving outstanding performances in films like Thappad, Badla, Mulk and many more. While the gorgeous lady previously described her struggling phase as an outsider, in a recent interview Saand actress Ki Aankh revealed that she got her first Bollywood film Chashme Baddoor without auditioning. Speaking to Vogue India, Taapsee revealed this thing and said, Thank goodness I was not auditioned. I did not learn the trade formally, my training is on the set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl with the Preity Zinta vibe, which is why I even got a break from Bollywood.
Speaking of playing modern characters, the gorgeous lady added, “Being an actress, I can’t afford to do just one movie a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I can’t turn my life upside down for one. role. I get bored quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame doesn’t matter. I’m a Leo, after all. I’m the modern young lady. My roles represent it. People should be able to. identify with my character. ”
On the job front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen at Haseen Dilruba with Vikrant Massey. Seen as an edge of the siege murder mystery, the film is directed by Hasee Toh Phasee helmer Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The actress also plays the main character in the biopic of popular cricketer Mithali Raj, titled Shabaash Mithu. The biographical sports drama will be directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia. Apart from these two projects, she has films like Looop Lapeta, DoBaara and Rashmi Rocket to her credit. So, are you excited for these movies? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.
