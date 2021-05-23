With Army of the Dead, Knives Out 2, Guardians, Dave Bautista makes forays into Hollywood like no other WWE Superstar – Entertainment News, Firstpost

The men tried and fell. But no WWE superstar has made a mark in Hollywood like Dave Bautista. Not even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In 2006, Batista walked into the WWE ring and announced he was relinquishing his World Heavyweight Championship after injury. Her reveal met resounding gasps from the live audience and those watching. Friday night SmackDown! at home, including this writer. I thought it was a place that very few wrestlers could come back to.

But The Animal has returned. And went on to regain the world heavyweight championship. He then lost the title once more, before firing back to reclaim what he never lost.

Perhaps it is this tenacity, along with several other traits, that has now made Batista, now better known by his real name Dave Bautista, part of Hollywood’s A-list. With a recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe guardians of the galaxy as Drax The Destroyer, and now the lead role in Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie apocalypse film Army of the dead, Bautista grabbed that elusive brass ring that hordes of his predecessors could only touch before they crashed (through a table or two, perhaps).

Bautista now appears to be the only World Wrestling Entertainment superstar after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to have reserved his place in Hollywood. Johnson’s rise in the movies could be attributed to his electrifying WWE character and the unprecedented crowd work he mastered. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to claim that The Rock simply went from the square circle to every Hollywood setting he’s been on, since nearly all of his movie performances are an extension of his WWE character. However, the same cannot be concluded for Bautista.

Although he was a longtime fan favorite in his own right, WWE never provided him with the same leverage as Johnson to secure a career in Hollywood.

Additionally, Bautista has never worn his WWE character in Hollywood roles. You wouldn’t catch him doing a “rope tremor” or “thumbs down” like you would see Johnson doing his “eyebrow raise”.

You could almost feel Johnson delivering a Rock Bottom or People’s Elbow during an action streak in Fast Five (2011),but you would never feel like Bautista would step out of his character and let Drax deal a Spine Buster or Batista Bomb Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Johnson’s past as a WWE Legend is a burden as the creators of Hobbs and show(2019) peaked in Hishome of Samoa surrounded by extended family, many of whom are also WWE Superstars (Roman Reigns and The Usos included). Johnson is now a franchise with titles like Fast and furious and Jumanjito his credit, and he ends up appropriating them.

On the flip side, every time Bautista has stepped into a movie franchise, he’s transported himself to those worlds in a seamless way. This includes both a constant part of guardians of the galaxy and long cameos in James bond movie Spectrum (2015) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Between Johnson and Bautista, only John Cena has made waves in Hollywood to some extent. He started with Marine (2006), probably produced by WWE Studios to launch its boy poster in Hollywood. While Marine was extended into a franchise despite a lukewarm response, Cena later made bumps on his own merit with Transformers spin off Bumblebee(2018), and now, in Fast and Furious 9 (2021).

Bautista never had the patronage in his WWE film career, as Cena and other A-List superstars enjoyed. These include Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was the headliner for the WWE Studios actor. The convicted (2007). But beyond that dud, Austin could only make forays into Hollywood to the extent of forgettable appearances in sets like The longest yard(2005) and The Expendables (2010).

Likewise, Kane or Glenn Jacobs (who’s a politician now!) Have attempted to break into the WWE Films slasher franchise. See no harm. In a rather crass promotional track, Kane would destroy all opponents at WWE shows that would say the words “May 19”, which made it difficult to guess the release date of the first installment. It even hit Mr. Kennedy, who was wearing a “Special Guest Referee” T-shirt that had May 19 printed all over (meh!).

Several other WWE Superstars like Kevin Nash, Andre the Giant, Jesse “The Body” Venture, Edge aka Adam Copeland and Triple H have tried to crack Hollywood but none have been as consistent as Bautista. It’s worth noting that all of these names, along with Johnson and Cena, have largely been categorized into action parts. Johnson used this to his advantage. Becoming the highest paid Hollywood actor, he admitted that experimentation was not his cup of tea.

Bautista attempted to break out of this mold with comedy pieces in Stuber(2019) and My spy (2020).But even these reinforced the stereotype of how a ‘badass’ is supposed to do or react to comedy, a la Vin Diesel in The pacifist (2005).Even in his latest zombie movie Army of the dead,he rises from the dead but more or less in the same skin. But this year or next, The Animal will be seen decimating the steel cage through its towers in Dune and Knives out 2, which are far from entering the normal price of the action to which it is associated.

Soon inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Bautista has undoubtedly cemented his legacy in the wrestling ring. From the enviable filmography he is building brick by brick, a front row seat at Hollywood galas doesn’t seem far removed either. As the fans in attendance cheered every time he made a comeback after a career-ending injury “You still have it!”

Army of the Dead is streaming on Netflix.

