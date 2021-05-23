Entertainment
Eurovision 2021: Contest returns with surprise guests, ruthless voting audiences, wild celebrations and more
If you haven’t yet watched the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest grand finale, now is the time to stop reading this article, as there are plenty of spoilers ahead.
So many.
* LAST SPOILER WARNING *
OK, now that it’s no longer the case, we can get to the right things.
Even though the favorite of it all, Mneskin eventually won Eurovision 2021, there was still plenty to entertain viewers on the way.
From the deliciously over-the-top reactions from Italy to Flo Rida’s appearance, here’s how the night turned out, including things you might have missed back then.
Italy won and they certainly celebrated
Mneskin knocked down the roof of Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, as the 3,500 spectators went wild after their performance as Zitti EBuoni.
They were within reach of the leaders, France and Switzerland, after the jury vote, then scored an incredible 316 points from public television to give them the victory with 524 points.
There was a dramatic final where France could only manage a total of 499 points and then Switzerland, the last country to be called up, lost 92 points.
Loading
Singer Damiano David took advantage of his moment of victory by shouting: We just want to say to all of Europe, to the whole world, rock n roll will never die!
He then slit his pants on stage after overworking himself.
David then showed up at the winners’ press conference, showing off more than a little skin and spraying champagne on his group mates.
There he was asked to give advice to young people who “challenge gender stereotypes and outdated societal norms”.
“Continue to be who you are if you always stay authentic with who you are, the realizations are going to come,” David replied.
Mneskin’s victory means next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Italy.
Double zero, a euro shock for the United Kingdom
The UK has had a hard time at Eurovision in recent years, with the country last winning the competition in 1997.
But James Newmans Embers’ song first received an unwanted Eurovision Song Contest, receiving no points from either professional juries or clickers.
He wasn’t the only one getting bad news from clickers.
Of the so-called Big Five, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain that automatically advance to the final, the last three failed to score from the public.
Of course, the first two nations in the contest were the other two members of the Big Five, with Italy winning and France second.
German candidate Jendrik showed up to give Newman a hug after his votes were announced, before receiving the bad news himself.
The UK’s overall score makes it the 37th country to receive draws since the competition began in 1956.
Iceland gave Jaja Ding Dong twelve points
Icelandic competitors have been stranded after a positive COVID-19 result in the group forced them to self-isolate in the hotel rather than attend the competition. They telephoned via a tablet affixed to a pillow carrying a band jumper who was in the empty space among the group’s comrades.
It must have been heartbreaking to get so close to happening in the Grand Final, only to be able to enjoy it at the last minute.
But Dai & Gagnamagni frontman Dai Freyr didn’t seem too disappointed with the results of his post-final tweet: “4th place! Like!”
Loading
This is the second time that the Icelandic representatives have made their dream of performing on the Eurovision Song Contest come true. The group was scheduled to perform in the 2020 contest (before it was canceled) with Think About Things, which then went viral.
However, the show steal moment for Iceland this time around didn’t come from their performance which had a lot in common with last year, but from the country’s jury votes.
Dressed in a fisherman’s sweater with utter disregard for the glitter and glamor of the night, Olaf Yohansson, a character from the Will Ferrell film and Rachel McAdams Netflix Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga attempted to award the 12 country points to a song that was not even in the competition: Jaja Ding Dong.
The song features heavily in the film as a popular Icelandic pub song that everyone sings on and is constantly requested by Yohansson.
He even tried to demand that the song be played in the grand finale, but the hosts did not agree to the request.
Greece’s green screen
Stefania had one of the most * interesting * performances thanks to the special effects route Greece decided to go down.
Her four supporting dancers donned green costumes for the act, with white costume jackets and caps on top. The result was a surreal group of mostly invisible men.
SBS host Joel Creasey said one of the green men punched a cameraman during rehearsals, likely because of his vision-obscuring green suit.
Given that, and the fact that part of that performance called on Stefania to lean on a green man standing on a staircase, not looking, while wearing heels * and * singing at the same time, it is an awesome act from Greece that was blunder. -free!
The same can’t be said for all of this year’s performances, however.
Moldova Natalia Gordienko dropped her mic in the middle of the song
An unfortunate case of overly vigorous dancing happened to Moldovan contestant Natalia Gordienko after the singer dropped her hermicrophone during a series of choreographed boppy moves.
But, if it were to happen, it happened at the most opportune time.
The troupe had just reset after a chorus to enter a new phase of choreography and were in a tight circle around the singer when the mic slipped her fingers.
Luckily, the front dancer’s reflexes were on point and they immediately crouched down and picked it up, missing only one beat.
Bass singer Flo Rida was there at random
Flo Rida, who you may remember from her 2007 song Low (apple bottom jeans, boots with fur) was at Eurovision 2021 as the featured Moldovan song artist Adrenalina for reasons yet very blurry.
Flo Rida told the BBC earlier this year that he had never heard of Eurovision before being approached to do his verse for Senhit’s song.
“The people of Senhit have contacted my people. The song is very energetic, which I love,” he told Radio 1 Newsbeat earlier this year.
He was not wrong about the high energy part. The performance began with Senhit calling herself the Freaky Queen and looking fierce in a gold headdress, only for another costume underneath to be revealed moments later. Maybe the hairstyle was too heavy?
A revolving platform, an ever-changing backdrop and dramatic elevators later and Flo Rida appeared on stage wearing a dazzled waistcoat and jorts and started rapping, “Get in on the party, because she knows how to make my body like hot coals / gasoline, kerosene, stop, drop, roll / I can’t blame it on the stove / 911 when she comes down the pole. “
The stuff of Eurovision dreams.
