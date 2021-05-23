Ariana Grande pays tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing | Entertainment





Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. The 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram to mark the anniversary, sending a heartfelt message to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017. Ariana – who put the rest of her tour on hold after the bombing, which killed 22 people – said on the platform: “Although grief is still present and our relationship with him is constantly evolving and expressing itself from different ways every day, all year round. I know this anniversary will never be easy. Know that I am thinking of you today. “ Ariana returned to Manchester for a benefit concert in June 2017 and she admits her heart remains with the people of the city. The singer – who also named the victims of the bombing – wrote: “Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.” The pop star has previously revealed that she feels the responsibility of returning to Manchester after the bombing. Ariana was desperate to send a positive message to her UK fans. She said in 2018: “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and suffering. The processing part will take forever. “It’s the absolute worst of mankind. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I want is for my fans to see something like this happen and think he won. “ Ariana also admitted that her memories of the day in Manchester remained “very painful”. She shared, “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy in my heart every day. I wish there was more than I could. to fix. “You think that over time it will become easier to talk about it. Or you’ll make your peace with it. But every day I wait for this peace to come and it is always very painful.

