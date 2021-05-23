Saturday night live season finale looks back on a pandemic year

How unusual was the final season of Saturday Night Live? On the one hand, he opened his latest episode without a traditional sketch and got his performers talking, in comedic but personal terms, about what it was like to put the show in the middle of a pandemic.

The show, hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy and starring musical guest Lil Nas X, debuted with veteran cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson standing as themselves on the stage. by NBCs Studio 8H. This has been a crazy year, said Bryant.

Strong added, So crazy it drove a lot of us crazy.

Another group of cast members observed that by this time in 2020, SNL had ceased its live broadcasts and instead produced recorded segments that the performers had recorded in their homes. But this year, they received different instructions from longtime series creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Ego Nwodim said, everyone was running away from New York but Lorne was like, we should go back, for the comedy.